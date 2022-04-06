Arbovirus Testing Market: 5.00% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Market Study - Diagnostic Laboratories to Remain Most Lucrative End-user Segment through 2026

In-Scope:

Diagnostic laboratories:

The arbovirus testing market share growth by the diagnostic laboratories segment will be significant during the forecast period. The presence of many laboratories for arbovirus testing, which work with hospitals and clinics, grew the demand for rapid diagnostic products, which, in turn, will drive the market growth through this segment.

Out-of-Scope:

Hospitals



Research centers



Others

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Arbovirus Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 320.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, ARUP Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, Copley Scientific Ltd., Distek Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Merck KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, research centers, and others) and Geography [ North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)]

The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, research centers, and others) and Geography [ , , , and Rest of World (ROW)] Key Companies- Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, ARUP Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, Copley Scientific Ltd., Distek Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Merck KGaA among others

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, ARUP Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, Copley Scientific Ltd., Distek Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Merck KGaA among others Driver- Growing cases of viral infections to drive the market

Growing cases of viral infections to drive the market Challenge- High cost of rapid diagnostic products to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Arbovirus Testing Market

Vendor Insights-

The arbovirus testing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that help enable earlier diagnosis, appropriate therapy selection, personalized care, and infectious disease monitoring.

The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that help enable earlier diagnosis, appropriate therapy selection, personalized care, and infectious disease monitoring. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that helps to obtain results fast and accurately by scaling up research capabilities with automation and flexible technologies.

The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that helps to obtain results fast and accurately by scaling up research capabilities with automation and flexible technologies. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that are intended for the qualitative detection of human IgM antibodies to Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, Western Equine Encephalitis, and California Encephalitis group viruses in a single sample.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Arbovirus Testing Market Driver:

Growing cases of viral infections:

For instance, in recent years, Bangladesh witnessed an upsurge of vector-borne disease outbreaks in Dhaka city, especially dengue and chikungunya. The first-ever massive chikungunya outbreak in 2017 was followed by the largest outbreak of dengue in 2019. While dengue was causing small outbreaks every few years since its first appearance in 2000, the 2019 outbreak broke all records. It caused the hospitalization of more than 100,000 dengue patients, affecting every age group and socioeconomic stratum. Thus, the growing cases of arbovirus disease will lead to increased arbovirus testing, which, in turn, will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Arbovirus Testing Market Challenge:

High cost of rapid diagnostic products:

The types of testing equipment used for diagnosis are associated with higher costs incurred by the end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories. The average annual cost to treat hospitalized WNV patients costs can exceed USD 700,000 per patient. In addition, the process of collecting a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) sample is complicated, costly, and the sample preparation is difficult and requires highly trained operators. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) sample degradation is an issue that leads to false negatives. Therefore, the high cost of analyzers, assays, and related frequently used consumables create budget constraints for end-users and patients, which may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

3D Cell Culture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 3D cell culture market share is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Legionella Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The legionella testing market share is expected to increase by USD 153.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Research centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Research centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 94: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 96: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 98: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 103: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 DiaSorin SpA

Exhibit 108: DiaSorin SpA - Overview



Exhibit 109: DiaSorin SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 110: DiaSorin SpA - Key news



Exhibit 111: DiaSorin SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: DiaSorin SpA - Segment focus

10.7 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Exhibit 113: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Overview



Exhibit 114: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key news



Exhibit 116: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings - Segment focus

10.8 NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

Exhibit 118: NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 119: NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 121: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Response Biomedical Corp.

Exhibit 126: Response Biomedical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Response Biomedical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Response Biomedical Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Tecan Group Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Tecan Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Tecan Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Tecan Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Tecan Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 133: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio