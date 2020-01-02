Arby's Franchisee Opens New Restaurant in Riverview, FL

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic Red Hat Group ("Mosaic") opened a new Arby's restaurant in Riverview, Florida. The Grand Opening was Wednesday, December 18th. The Riverview location will be 1 of 42 Arby's franchises operated by Mosaic across Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

"We are proud of the team that we have assembled for this location", said Jennifer Hoch, Area Supervisor for Mosaic Red Hat Group. "Our general manager, Courtney Durst, has trained and put together a high-quality team. Our goal is to make this a training restaurant for our locations in the Tampa market area. We have been working with the Riverview community for two years to bring an Arby's restaurant to the area. We are thrilled that our hard work has paid off."

This new store highlights the Inspire Design prototype, providing customers with a fresh new color palette, communal tables, contemporary lighting, warm woods and subway tile finishes.

The store hours will be 10:00 am to 11:00pm on Monday - Thursday, and Sunday. The store hours will be 10:00am to 12:00am on Friday and Saturday.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Red Hat Group is managed by Mosaic Management, LLC, which is a fully integrated Atlanta-based management firm specializing in the investment, development, and operations of multi-unit portfolios in the food and beverage, hospitality, and real estate industries.

For employment opportunities, go to mosaicredhatgroup.com and select the Riverview location for more information.

SOURCE Mosaic Red Hat Group

