Arc Bio Announces Early Access Program for Galileo™ ONE, Bringing Metagenomic NGS Directly to Clinical Microbiology Labs

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Bio, a metagenomic sequencing tools and solutions company, today announced the launch of an Early Access Program for its Galileo™ ONE product, which will be previewed at this year's virtual IDWeek conference. Galileo™ ONE is a research use only next generation sequencing-based workflow that enables end users to perform sophisticated microbial detection and quantification in their own lab, without the need for in-house bioinformatics expertise.

"Metagenomics offers the next leap forward for microbial detection by providing a powerful tool that can detect potentially any microbe from a single sample in one test," says Dr. Todd Dickinson, founder and CEO of Arc Bio. "To date, however, adoption has lagged because microbiologists face steep technical and resource hurdles when considering bringing such technologies in-house. Our goal with the Galileo™ platform is to help our end users easily and cost-effectively clear these hurdles."

With the launch of its Galileo™ ONE Early Access Program, Arc Bio aims to accelerate research and application of metagenomics in key disease areas with high unmet need. "The goal of our Early Access Program is to partner with leading institutions that are looking to bring first-rate metagenomics sequencing capabilities in-house. Initial uses of the platform are expected to range from high-resolution COVID-19 research to early and more comprehensive microbial detection in oncology and other immune-compromised scenarios," said Dickinson.

As part of the Early Access Program, participating members will be the first to receive access to Galileo™ ONE, including advanced product support and training along with the option to customize certain product features for their facility. To learn more about the Galileo™ ONE Early Access Program, please send all inquiries to [email protected].

About Galileo™ ONE

The Galileo™ ONE workflow is a research use only metagenomic sequencing solution that leverages the Illumina NGS platform to deliver sample-to-report detection and quantification of over 6,000 microbial strains from a single plasma sample. Galileoä ONE includes consumables and reagents for preparing samples for sequencing in a simple, user-friendly kitted format. The kit also includes built-in process and quantification controls. After sequencing, end users can analyze their sequencing data by uploading it into the proprietary cloud-based analysis software, which generates reports for microbial identification, quantification and quality control. The software leverages a proprietary, curated microbial database that contains high quality sequences mapping to common and rare strains of bacteria, fungi, parasites and DNA/RNA viruses, which are implicated in over 99% of human infectious diseases.

About Arc Bio

Arc Bio is revolutionizing microbial detection with its novel and proprietary turnkey metagenomics solutions that combine a next generation sequencing laboratory workflow with an automated bioinformatics pipeline to deliver fast, comprehensive, and quantitative microbial profiling. The Galileo™ platform empowers researchers and laboratorians to transition into the next era of infectious disease detection through an integrated set of easy-to-use, actionable genomics tools. Arc Bio is based in Scotts Valley, California and Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information on Arc Bio, its technology and its service offerings visit www.arcbio.com.

The Galileo™ platform and Galileo™ ONE workflow are research use only and not intended for use in clinical diagnostics and patient management.

