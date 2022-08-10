ARC Energy Services Opens New Office in Ashland, Virginia

ROCK HILL, S.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Energy Services, Inc., the Veteran-owned specialty mechanical contracting company serving the power and process industries, announced today the opening of a new office in Ashland, Virginia, to accommodate growth and leverage the area's diverse talent pool.

"The decision to expand our presence into Virginia was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Roddy Phillips, President & CEO. "The area provides immediate access to local talent and skilled labor that we need to service our clients. We have an opportunity to provide more jobs for Virginians and Veterans as the business grows, as well as increase our ability to service current and future clients."

"As the daughter of a veteran, I'm proud that we could assist in attracting ARC Energy Services to Hanover County," said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. "Greater Richmond's talent pool is attracting companies from across the globe and ARC is the latest to identify our veteran workforce as an asset to their operations."

"We are thrilled to welcome ARC Energy Services to the Hanover County Industrial Air Park," stated E. Linwood Thomas, Director of Economic Development. "ARC Energy Services' decision to choose Hanover County for its expansion into Virginia speaks favorably to Hanover's business climate, ideal location and access to our regional workforce."

The 2500 sf space is located in the Hanover Virginia Airpark at 10054 Whitesel Road #B in Ashland. The new facility will accommodate office, training, and equipment storage spaces. The company says it will provide worker training and testing on specialty welding, machining, and other services at this location.

ARC Energy Services, Inc.

Founded in 2010, ARC Energy Services is a Veteran-owned mechanical contracting company providing specialty welding, machining, heat treatment, NDT, and staff augmentation services to plant owners, OEMs, and maintenance and general contractors in the power and process industries. The company operates from its headquarters in Rock Hill, SC, and offices in Leakesville, MS; Pasadena, TX; and Ashland, VA. Its fabrication shops in South Carolina and Texas provide custom-designed solutions for clients throughout the U.S. www.arc24-7.com

