Arc Home Appoints Suzy Lindblom as New Chief Operating Officer

Industry Leader Joins Top 10 Non-QM and Non-Agency Lender

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Home LLC, a leading Non-QM and Non-Agency mortgage loan originator, has appointed Suzy Lindblom as Chief Operating Officer. An experienced industry veteran, Lindblom brings a proven track record of success with a variety of executive level leadership roles in both the wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

Prior to joining Arc Home, Lindblom served as Chief Operating Officer for First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation. Ms. Lindblom held the same role at Planet Home Lending, as well as a previous stint with Stearns Lending where she was the Managing Director of Operations. She is also highly recognized by the mortgage industry where she has won several awards including the prestigious HousingWire Vanguard Award in 2020.

As the new Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Lindblom will continue to help Arc Home grow strategically by delivering a best-in-class client experience while creating process improvements to create speed and efficiency during the mortgage loan transaction.

Arc Home CEO Rich Bradfield stated "Suzy was a natural fit for Arc Home as we continue to grow in a changing environment. Her experience in leading teams of people and creating an operations department focused on service will provide our clients a more quick and efficient experience."

Ms. Lindblom added, "Arc Home is well-positioned for steady growth through innovative proprietary products and technology, and I'm thrilled to have been chosen to be the Chief Operating Officer. My goal is to create a seamless customer focused experience for our clients and homebuyers throughout the entire mortgage loan process."

About Arc Home LLC

Founded in 2015, Arc Home is a full-service lender and servicer whose mission is to provide customers with a comprehensive array of mortgage solutions with an emphasis on specialty products. Placing customer service and satisfaction as the number one priority, Arc Home provides a top-tier staff of knowledgeable and friendly team members who excel at providing efficient, successful loan services with competitive pricing. Learn more at: https://business.archomellc.com.

