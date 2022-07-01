Arc Sentry Announces Opening of New Central Texas 3PL Warehouse

"We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to serve the Central Texas market with our newest location. This location will serve as the cornerstone of our national network expansion to be completed in 2024," says Andrew Wolf, Founder and CEO of Arc Sentry.

"Arc Sentry 3PL Warehousing, originated from a long-time business consulting relationship, where our client required a better, cost effective, high velocity order fulfillment solution. The client challenged us to take on their warehousing operation after several unsatisfactory experiences with other 3PL providers. With our experience in logistics and transportation, we accepted the challenge. Seven years later, they remain a valued client for our consulting practice, expanding eighteen-fold since the inception of our relationship, as well as a dedicated Arc Sentry customer."

Arc Sentry drives costs out of the supply chain saving our customers valuable time and resources. We focus on increasing the velocity of the order-to-delivery cycle, inventory accuracy and streamlining communications. We custom tailor logistics solutions for our customers that reduce lead times and enhance accuracy. Arc Sentry is built with strong and redundant operating systems that ensure solid execution, day in and day out. We see the demand for fully integrated logistics solutions continue to rise for E-commerce order fulfillment, line-side delivery and value-added services such as kitting and assembly. Our consultative approach informs our customer centric engineered solutions which supports our client's growth over the long-term.

Arc Sentry is a 3PL warehousing and logistics provider serving the Central Texas and Southern California markets. Arc Sentry offers solutions in the following areas: Inventory Management, Order Fulfillment, Value-Added Services including kitting, assembly, Transportation Services, and other custom supply chain management solutions.

https://www.arcsentry.com

Source: Arc Sentry

