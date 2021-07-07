ARCA hires Malorie Holloway as Solutions Consultant

MEBANE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA , a leading provider of cash automation technology solutions for financial and retail businesses, is pleased to announce the hiring of Malorie Holloway as an ARCA Solutions Consultant.

Holloway comes to ARCA with extensive banking experience. She worked previously with BB&T, where she served as a Branch Banker lV with a focus on customer relationships in Small Business & Retail Banking. Holloway was also active on the BB&T Merger Acquisition Team, the All Star Banker Program and Mentorship Program.

Holloway joins ARCA as a Solutions Consultant and will help customers determine the best automation solution for their businesses by performing a thorough analysis of their cash operations. ARCA Solution Consultants audit customers' manual cash activities and develop a strategy that improves those processes, reducing wasted time and money while increasing productivity and security.

Holloway will provide valuable insight from her comprehensive banking experience. She knows first hand how branch functionality can benefit from optimizing cash operations with solutions from ARCA.

"We've had significant demand and growth and we're thrilled to add Malorie to our seasoned team of consultants who entirely focus on our customer's success," says Bret Leary, ARCA Vice President, US Financial Sales. "Her deep experience in branch banking translates perfectly to her new role as an ARCA Solutions Consultant."

ARCA teller cash recyclers streamline activities such as cash drawer management, balancing, dual control, vault buys and sells and more. The technology allows customers to rethink their branch environment to develop new processes that provide them more opportunities to serve their customers. For more information contact arca.com.

