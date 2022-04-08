Arcade Gaming Market: 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Arcade Gaming Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. among others

10+ – Including BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (gaming hubs, semi-commercial, and residential), Type (video games, simulation games, and mechanical games), Genre (racing, shooting, sports, and action)

End-user (gaming hubs, semi-commercial, and residential), Type (video games, simulation games, and mechanical games), Genre (racing, shooting, sports, and action) Geographies: APAC [ China , South Korea (Republic of Korea) and Japan ], North America (US), Europe , South America , and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The arcade gaming market is fragmented and the vendors are adopting advanced technologies to compete in the market.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS- This company offers various arcade games such as namco museum arcade pac, digimon survive, tales of arise, and pac man 99.

This company offers various arcade games such as namco museum arcade pac, digimon survive, tales of arise, and pac man 99. Capcom Co. Ltd.- The company runs its operations in Digital contents, Arcade operations, and Amusement equipment business segments. Moreover, the company also offers various arcade games operations.

The company runs its operations in Digital contents, Arcade operations, and Amusement equipment business segments. Moreover, the company also offers various arcade games operations. D-BOX Technologies Inc.- This company offers various arcade games such as SIM Racing games, DiRT rally 2.0, and GRID.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for arcade gaming in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The availability of innovative arcade games with high graphics capabilities will facilitate the arcade gaming market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Arcade Gaming Market Driver:

High scope for monetization:

Despite the global arcade gaming market being hindered by the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets for gaming, an arcade machine still has a target audience whose spending on gaming has only increased. Considering the enhanced gameplay experience, arcade gaming has limited substitutes available in the market. As the popularity of new-age arcade machines increases, they will be accessible to the larger population. This will result in more gamers being hooked to the game and will result in increased revenue. Vendors will always be able to monetize the passion of gamers. The repetitive arcade gaming users will not mind paying a price premium if the gaming experience is significantly better than other sources of gaming, such as consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Arcade Gaming Market Trend:

Emergence of learning via mobile devices:

Advances in VR technologies have led to the introduction of VR 360-degree videos. VR is fast being considered as a mainstream gaming platform in the entertainment sphere, which is making its way to various digital arenas. Adding a 360-degree vision with the VR headset enhances the QoE of the gaming simulator. While playing racing or shooting games, gamers can experience 360-degree VR content. Gamers can not only see the front side of the gaming but also look around. With tech giants, such as Facebook, Sony, and HTC, launching their flagship VR devices, namely, Oculus Rift, Morpheus, and Vive, respectively, VR integration with 360-degree content and gaming simulators is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Online Lottery Market in China by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online lottery market share in China is expected to increase by USD 3.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Casino Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The casino market share is expected to increase by USD 38.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Arcade Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.74% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Video games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Genre

Market segments

Comparison by Genre

Racing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Shooting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Action - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Genre

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS

Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

CXC Simulations

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

International Games System Co. Ltd.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

PrimeTime Amusements

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc.

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio