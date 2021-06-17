Arcade Gaming Market to grow by USD 1.66 billion during 2021-2025 | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high scope for monetization, the increasing physical activity on arcade gaming, and the limited piracy concerns will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Arcade Gaming Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Arcade Gaming Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Gaming Hubs



Semi-commercial



Residential

Type

Video Games



Simulation Games



Mechanical Games

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Arcade Gaming Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the arcade gaming market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Arcade Gaming Market size

Arcade Gaming Market trends

Arcade Gaming Market industry analysis

Increasing physical activity in arcade gaming is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high maintenance cost may threaten the growth of the market.

Arcade Gaming Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist arcade gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the arcade gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the arcade gaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of arcade gaming market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Video games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Genre

Market segments

Comparison by Genre

Racing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Shooting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Action - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Genre

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS

Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

CXC Simulations

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

International Games System Co. Ltd.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

PrimeTime Amusements

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc.

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

