ARCADE1UP OFFERS THE BEST AT-HOME SPORTS EXPERIENCES FOR DAD

No need to duck and cover your head when dad yells "FORE!" with Golden Tee 3D . The number one bar arcade game for over two decades, Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D features eight games including World Class Bowling and Shuffle Shot. Sporting a sleek new design and online leaderboards, dad's game will be out of the bunker in no time.

Like the big man himself, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION is larger than life, coming in at 67 inches with a 19-inch screen making it a conversation piece whether next to dad's recliner in the living room, his man cave or home office. Arcade1Up's largest machine yet, NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION features three games – NBA JAM™, NBA JAM TOURNAMENT EDITION™ and NBA HANGTIME™ – and is WiFi enabled, allowing dad to join forces with up to three friends or family members at any time for a quick pick-up game or a championship-style match.

In addition to the best at-home retro sports collection, Arcade1Up has dozens of other nostalgia-infused offerings including Legacy Edition arcade machines of fan-favorite classics Atari Legacy Centipede, Midway Legacy Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary and Bandai Namco Legacy Pac Mania. Arcade1up's Infinity Game Table™, a tabletop gaming experience for the whole family, with games including CLUE®, HARRY POTTER™ Wizard's Chess, TICKET TO RIDE®, SCRABBLE®, MONOPOLY®, CHUTES & LADDERS® and more.

Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION arcade machines retail for $699.99. Golden Tee 3D is available for purchase now, and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION is currently up for pre-order with free shipping on both machines available through Father's Day and NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION will start shipping in September.

