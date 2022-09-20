Arcadia Announces Data Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Arcadia brings access to auditable, real-time utility data from 9,500+ utilities worldwide to Salesforce Net Zero Cloud

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia , the technology company empowering energy innovators to fight the climate crisis, today announced the availability of its Data Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, bringing the automated capture and delivery of auditable, real-time utility data to Salesforce Net Zero Cloud. Arcadia's solution will help enterprises improve the speed and quality of carbon emissions tracking and reporting, reducing time and resources spent on data collection and entry. The Data Connector is an essential tool for any business looking to effectively monitor, report and optimize its energy footprint.

Arcadia + Salesforce Net Zero Cloud

Integrated directly with Salesforce, you can find Arcadia's Data Connector on AppExchange.

Arcadia's Data Connector

With Arcadia's Data Connector and Salesforce Net Zero Cloud, companies can dramatically improve and simplify their environmental tracking and reporting to better meet their sustainability goals and ESG requirements. With a direct connection to 9,500 utilities in 52 countries, Arcadia is the first to offer such a breadth of energy data with verifiable accuracy. Businesses can generate auditable reports and also capture historical energy usage data to establish a baseline. The data is formatted to meet the needs of your business and delivered automatically as soon as it becomes available.

Comments on the News

"We believe that a real understanding of carbon intensity is needed to achieve 24/7 clean energy. Capturing energy consumption data from utilities has always been cumbersome and unreliable, but Arcadia's Data Connector changes all of that. It simplifies and improves the accuracy of emissions reporting by automating the collection of critical energy data," said Kiran Bhatraju, founder and CEO of Arcadia .

. "Arcadia's Data Connector is a welcome addition to AppExchange and Net Zero Cloud. It powers digital transformation for customers by simplifying and improving environmental tracking and reporting," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Additional Resources

About Arcadia

Arcadia is a climate technology company enabling a zero-carbon economy. By unlocking high-fidelity, global energy data for the first time, the Arc platform combines easy-to-use data and APIs under one roof to allow any company to act on its environmental impact and build the next generation of energy products and climate tech solutions. Arc democratizes access to data from more than 9,500 utility providers in 52 countries, covering more than 95% of US residential and commercial utility accounts.

Founded in 2014 on the belief that everyone deserves access to clean energy, Arcadia also manages the nation's leading community solar program , helping to tackle energy injustice while spurring economic growth with more than 1 GW of solar under management. Join us in our mission and find out how you or your business can help achieve the vision of a 100% zero-carbon future at www.arcadia.com .

MEDIA INQUIRIES

