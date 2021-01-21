Arcadia Congratulates Micky Tripathi on New Leadership Role as the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology with the Department of Health and Human Services

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Arcadia, the leading population health management and healthcare intelligence platform company, congratulates Micky Tripathi, PhD, MPP, on his new leadership role as the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Most recently, Tripathi served as Arcadia's Chief Alliance Officer and was responsible for developing strategic partnerships between Arcadia and other innovative companies to further accelerate the use of advanced technology to improve healthcare.

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology is the principal entity charged with coordination of nationwide efforts to implement and use the most advanced health information technology and electronic exchange of health information. As National Coordinator, Tripathi will be at the forefront of the new administration's health IT efforts, the adoption of health information technology, and the promotion of a nationwide health information exchange to improve healthcare.

"It is a pleasure to congratulate Micky on his appointment to serve our great nation in this capacity," said Sean Carroll, Arcadia's CEO. "I can personally attest to Micky's industry-wide leadership on healthcare interoperability and to his vision for the value that shared, timely, and accurate data provides for improving healthcare delivery and reducing costs. No one is better suited for this absolutely critical mission."

About Arcadia

Arcadia (arcadia.io) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers, and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex, and influential health systems and health plans in the country.

Our purpose-built, HITRUST CSF®™-certified population health management platform enables our customers to consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation, provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics, and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care.

Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 107 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health, and operational data sources.

Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as a leading vendor by industry analysts, including Chilmark, Gartner, and KLAS. We were awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and 2020.

