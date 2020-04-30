Arcadia Enhances Value-based Care & Interoperability Expertise with Acquisition of Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative Assets

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia ( arcadia.io ), a widely-recognized leader in population health management, today announced that it has acquired selected assets of the Massachusetts eHealth Collaborative (MAeHC), including technology and significant customer accounts. MAeHC is a non-profit services firm that delivers strategic guidance, project management, data warehousing and analytics services, and hands-on implementation support to help providers improve clinical and business performance. MAeHC also plays a significant leadership role in advising and leading various signature interoperability and standards activities, including HL7 and FHIR.

This acquisition follows Arcadia's record growth in 2019, adding talented leaders and experts to support the continued growth of Arcadia's value-based care, population health management, interoperability and data analytics competencies.

"Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic presents to our healthcare system each day, Arcadia is fortunate to remain in the position that we can continue building our capabilities, and we're incredibly excited to welcome MAeHC to our corporate family," said Sean Carroll, CEO at Arcadia. "The acquisition of deep talent from MAeHC will expand our reach and influence commensurate with our position of market leadership."

The acquisition also adds Micky Tripathi to Arcadia's leadership team, former president and CEO of MAeHC and a pioneer in healthcare IT interoperability. Tripathi is active in the industry at a local and national level, including membership on the Board of Directors of HL7, the Sequoia Project, the CommonWell Health Alliance, the CARIN Alliance, and the HL7 FHIR Foundation and the Project Manager of the Argonaut Project, an industry collaboration to accelerate the adoption of FHIR.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the important role that population health management plays in ensuring healthcare organizations have accurate, up-to-date patient information to guide decision-making," said Tripathi. "Over the last few weeks, we've seen how absolutely critical it is for all of us in value-based care, interoperability and population health management to pivot at a moment's notice. We are excited about joining our strong teams of experienced industry professionals who are building the future of interoperability and healthcare data exchange."

About Arcadia

Arcadia ( arcadia.io ) is the only healthcare data and software company dedicated to healthcare organizations achieving financial success in value-based care. We work with health systems, providers, payers and life science companies positioning themselves to win in value-based care, including some of the largest, most complex and influential health systems in the country. Through our purpose-built population health platform our customers consistently overperform industry average outcomes by reducing medical expenses, improving risk coding accuracy, and improving quality and patient health outcomes. Our software continuously aggregates and curates the highest quality, most complete and up-to-date data foundation; provides relevant, timely and predictive analytics; and enables action through care management tools and in-workflow insights that present at the point of care. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 50 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 77 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, social determinants of health and operational data sources. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. Arcadia has been recognized as the leading vendor by IDC, Chilmark, Frost and Sullivan, KLAS and other top analysts, and has been awarded Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services in 2019 and again in 2020.

Media Contacts:

Christopher Currington

Senior Account Director

Amendola Communications for Arcadia

314.799.1987

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcadia.io

Related Links

http://arcadia.io

