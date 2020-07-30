Arcadia Named to Fast Company's Second Annual List of The 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced Arcadia has been named to its second annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies.The 2020 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

"We are honored to be included in Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list," said Kiran Bhatraju, CEO of Arcadia. "As we reimagine energy, tackling one of the world's biggest challenges requires out-of-the-box thinking and diverse perspectives. That's why our team is a melting pot of individuals from different backgrounds and industries – all united by our passion for the Arcadia mission of a 100% clean energy future."

"As much of the world recovers from health, economic, and social crises, we need innovation more than ever," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development, and their employees."

To see the complete list of honorees, go to: www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020 The companies being honored are available online now, and on newsstands beginning August 4, 2020.

ABOUT ARCADIA

Arcadia makes choosing clean energy easy. The company's nationwide energy service connects anyone who pays a power bill to wind energy, solar power and savings. Arcadia members all over the country choose clean energy, save with solar power, lower their utility bills, enjoy a modern energy experience, and track their impact. Founded in 2015, the company's platform now integrates with more than 100 utilities in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.arcadia.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

