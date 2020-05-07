Arcadia Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual Best Places to Work

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. According to Inc., the strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.

"Arcadia was founded on the belief that choosing clean energy shouldn't be complicated, or expensive - for anyone," said Arcadia CEO Kiran Bhatraju. "This drive for greater simplicity, empowerment, access and environmental sustainability permeates through every aspect of the company's culture. We believe – now more than ever – diverse and inclusive workforces are critical."

The company has grown rapidly in four years and is actively hiring for multiple roles based in DC and beyond. Arcadia recently made the decision to temporarily operate as a 100% remote workforce to preserve the health and safety of employees and the larger community but is still building together, quickly, while physically apart.

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

