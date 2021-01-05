Arcadia Prepares Healthcare Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Outreach: 'The Single Greatest Patient Engagement Challenge of Our Lives'

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia, the leading population health management and healthcare intelligence platform company, announced today the launch of tools to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts across its national customer base. In 2020, the company empowered its customers to reach out to millions of patients to improve engagement for vaccinations and other important preventative care. And in 2021, the Arcadia Analytics platform will help Arcadia's healthcare customers achieve COVID-19 herd immunity for the populations they serve.

"The healthcare community faces the single greatest patient engagement challenge of our lives," said Arcadia chief medical officer Rich Parker, MD. "Organizations already under tremendous strain now need to manage a complex vaccination process, and we have the moral imperative to help them do that in a way that is most equitable and effective."

Arcadia Analytics will provide a platform for COVID-19 vaccination education and engagement, patient stratification and targeted outreach to high-risk patients and underserved groups (including support for multiple languages), ongoing patient tracking and communications to ensure series completion, and reporting and analytics to track vaccinations and ensure equity in vaccine administration.

"Healthcare organizations need two major analytics-driven capabilities to support COVID-19 vaccination," explained Arcadia vice president of customer success Anna Basevich. "We are entering the first phase of vaccinations for non-healthcare workers right now, and health systems need to be able to activate and engage their patients with targeted, cohort-based campaigns. And as the vaccine becomes more widely available, healthcare organizations will need a platform to help them track vaccination rates and series completion inside and outside of their walls."

"Our customers have run highly-effective engagement campaigns across millions of patients in the last 12 months," continued Basevich, "and we are eager to help other organizations build on the success of those initiatives to improve COVID-19 vaccination rates and achieve herd immunity in our communities."

Learn more: eHealth Initiative webinar on Jan. 20 with Community Health Plan of Washington and Lurie Children's Pediatric Partners

Basevich will lead a webinar for the eHealth Initiative on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. Eastern, speaking with health plan and clinically integrated network leaders who have executed successful and transferrable COVID-19 patient engagement, education, and activation campaigns.

Lurie Children's Pediatric Partners (LCPP) is a pediatric clinically integrated network in the greater Chicago area focused on improving the health and well-being of children and teens. LCPP director of operations Mackenzie Bisset, MSPH, MS, MBA will share the organization's experiences running campaigns customized for each of 75+ primary care practices to engage parents and caregivers on the importance of childhood vaccinations during the pandemic.

Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) is Washington State's only not-for-profit health plan formed to coordinate care and advocate for people who were not being served by traditional insurance companies. CHPW serves approximately 250,000 members through Medicaid, Medicare and Cascade Care. CHPW senior director of quality and population health Jennifer Polello, MHPA, PCMH CCE, MCHES will explain how the plan rethought their approach to patient engagement in 2020: taking the lead in educating patients around the new public health threat, offering resources, and sharing guidance around preventative care needs.

"When the pandemic first started to impact our communities, we rolled up our sleeves and redeployed CHPW resources in any way we could to help our members and our network of community health centers," said Polello. "We ran multi-pronged outreach campaigns to connect people with resources, and helped our providers reach their patients regardless of whether they were our members."

"CHPW continues to support its members through the pandemic," continued Polello, "working to address social determinants of health and issues of access and equity in close collaboration with our provider network and community partners. But now, we must urgently focus on deploying the campaigns and analytics that will enable us to successfully engage patients on COVID-19 vaccinations, especially those who are most vulnerable."

Learn more and register for this complimentary eHealth Initiative event Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. Eastern at arcadia.io.

