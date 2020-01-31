Arcadia Ranked Best in KLAS for Value-Based Care Managed Services for Second Straight Year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia (arcadia.io), a widely-recognized leader in population health management, today announced that the company was awarded the 2020 Best in KLAS designation for Value-Based Care Managed Services1. The award was announced in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by highly-regarded analyst KLAS Research over a 12-month period.

This marks the second year in a row Arcadia has been ranked #1 in value-based care managed services. Its category-leading score of 90.31 exceeded the previous year's mark of 89.52, validating Arcadia's continuing focus on helping Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and health systems achieve sustained financial success in valued-based care. Arcadia's ability to service a full range of customer needs in conjunction with its industry-leading data aggregation, contract insights, bi-direction point-of-care integration, and care management software powers its customers to dramatically, and consistently outperform the market with 2.5 times the savings of other ACOs as previously announced.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS Research. "Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

"We are honored to receive the Best in KLAS designation for a second year in a row," said chief executive officer for Arcadia, Sean Carroll. "We remain deeply committed to providing the data analytics and insights that are critically important to patient care while ensuring success under risk-based contracting. Arcadia Analytics was purpose-built for value-based care to provide near-real time reporting and deep visibility into our patients at individual and population levels, regardless of where patients receive services across the care continuum. When these capabilities are coupled with highly skilled professionals, we see results that are compelling and undeniable."

Meeting Providers on a Continuum of Value Based Care Complexity

One of the keys to Arcadia's market segment-leading rank is its deep experience in delegated risk operations and its population health management platform, Arcadia Analytics. Arcadia's sophisticated technology combined with its services expertise allows it to align its team to the contractual complexity of its customer.

Many customers have very specific and unique risk profiles along the spectrum of Advanced Payment Models, and Arcadia's highly focused customer support service tools helps them manage their delegated risk operations across their complex contracts. The strong, collaborative partnership Arcadia offers has built the levels of trust and loyalty recognized by the Best in KLAS awards program.

Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report, which ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments. The 2020 Best in KLAS designation is a recognition of the outstanding efforts made by a vendor to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

About Arcadia

Arcadia (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia's focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 50 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims, and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk-bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Rockford, IL. In 2020, Arcadia was awarded Best in KLAS for a second year in a row for Value-Based Care Managed Services.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com.

