Arcascope Announces Strategic Partnership with Henry Ford Health; Launches Comprehensive Circadian Health Management Offering for Shift Work Employers.

Innovative solution brings better sleep to shift workers—leading to happier employees and dramatic reductions in turnover, absenteeism and avoidable professional errors.

Further bolsters Arcascope's position as the circadian rhythms management platform of choice for shift work employers.

Solidifies real-world evidence of Arcascope's award-winning deep science technology.

Saves employers money by reducing shift work's health and productivity toll.

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcascope, a circadian rhythms technology company, today announced a key partnership with Henry Ford Health, a national leader in academic medicine excellence and innovative research and care that includes a Sleep Disorders Center. The company also announced it will unveil its [email protected] offering, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive circadian health management solution for shift work employers, at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas on November 15th.

Through the partnership with Henry Ford, Arcascope is bringing their years-in-the-making circadian rhythms management solution to shift workers within Henry Ford Health, making personalized recommendations around behavior and alterations to the light environment to help the workers sleep longer, reduce their symptoms of insomnia, and be safer on the job.

"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Henry Ford Health to reduce the overwhelming burden placed on emergency personnel by the round-the-clock nature of their jobs," said Olivia Walch, founder and CEO of Arcascope. "This collaboration speaks to the growing awareness of shift work as a health crisis, as well as the transformational power of behavioral and environmental modifications to improve the wellbeing of these workers."

"The science on how to help shift workers is strong," said Philip Cheng, Ph.D, clinical psychologist and sleep research scientist at Henry Ford Health. "The next step is to translate it into practice in the real world. I'm excited to see the Arcascope team take the lead on bringing their innovative circadian technology to our healthcare workers at Henry Ford Health and to health systems everywhere."

At the HLTH conference next week, Arcascope will also introduce its [email protected] offering for shift work employers, a full-service circadian management solution which provides shift workers with the Shift app for behavioral recommendations, hardware to help them adjust to shift work faster, and a dashboard for employers to understand dynamic fatigue risk. The company will be showcasing [email protected] from 9-11 am PT on November 15th, at the Inflect Health Booth (Booth 1212).

"What we're hearing from employers is that the status quo cannot go on: shift workers are quitting because they can't meet their basic sleep needs," said Dr. Walch. "We're excited to help these workers adjust faster, feel better, and sleep better. Circadian science can help people thrive on work schedules that were previously unsustainable for them."

Interested health systems can find more information and access the company's Shift Work Cost Savings Calculator by visiting arcascope.com/for-health-systems, or by reaching out directly to [email protected]

