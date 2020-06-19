ArcBest Again Among Best Companies To Work For In Texas

FORT SMITH, Ark., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a global leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its Wichita Falls, Texas, campus was recently named one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas by the Best Companies Group and Texas Monthly magazine.

The 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas is made up of 100 employers throughout the state. ArcBest ranked No. 3 in the Large Employer category, up from No. 11 last year. It was also on the Best Companies list in 2015-2019 and 2011-12.

"It is an honor for ArcBest to once again be recognized as one of the best employers in Texas," said Andrew Schweizer, vice president – Moving Services and Yield Strategy. "Our team members go above and beyond every day, serving customers with creative logistics solutions to their supply chain needs. I'm proud of this team and their commitment to excellence."

Employees at ArcBest's Wichita Falls campus provide truckload logistics solutions as well as corporate and consumer moving services. ArcBest also has a campus in Plano, Texas, and 17 Texas service centers.

The Best Companies to Work for in Texas is a survey and awards program dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the state as well as providing organizations with valuable employee feedback. This collaborative initiative is presented by the Texas Society for Human Resource Management, the Texas Association of Business, the publishers of Texas Monthly and Best Companies Group.

The winners were announced June 18 at a virtual gala. The full list can be found at bestcompaniestx.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Josh Havens

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 479-494-8125

SOURCE ArcBest

