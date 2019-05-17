ArcBest Again Moves Up Fortune 1000 List

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that it has moved up 18 positions on the Fortune 1000, the annual ranking by Fortune magazine of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies.

According to Fortune magazine, ArcBest is No. 745, compared to No. 763 in 2018. In recent years, ArcBest has seen consistent improvement to its ranking. Since 2013, the company has moved from No. 927 to No. 745.

"At ArcBest, we are focused on executing our strategy to sustain growth and success. Investing in technology, people and processes to meet customers' changing needs is a top priority for us," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "I am proud that ArcBest is climbing the Fortune 1000 list and gaining recognition as a result of this focus."

In 2018, ArcBest's annual consolidated revenue exceeded $3 billion for the first time.

ArcBest provides customized logistics solutions to meet any supply chain need, with offerings that include less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, ground expedite shipping through Panther Premium Logistics®, as well as truckload, time critical, international ocean and air, and managed transportation.

Fortune magazine annually ranks companies by total revenue for their respective fiscal years. This year marks the 65th year Fortune has compiled the list. For more about the Fortune list, visit fortune.com/fortune500.

