ArcBest® Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, today reported first quarter 2019 revenue of $711.8 million compared to first quarter 2018 revenue of $700.0 million. First quarter 2019 operating income was $8.6 million compared to operating income of $12.7 million last year. Net income was $4.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share compared to first quarter 2018 net income of $10.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods, as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP net income was $4.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in first quarter 2019 compared to first quarter 2018 net income of $7.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.

"Business conditions, while still relatively strong, moderated in the first quarter from the levels seen last year particularly with regard to capacity and weather," said Chairman, President and CEO Judy R. McReynolds. "We were pleased to see positive results in a historically slow quarter, as our yield management initiatives on the asset-based side remained productive and net revenue margins in our ArcBest Asset-Light business improved, offset by reduced demand for expedited services resulting from a more balanced truckload capacity environment."

Asset-Based

Results of Operations

First Quarter 2019 Versus First Quarter 2018

Revenue of $506.1 million compared to $482.1 million , a per-day increase of 5.8 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 5.8 percent. Tonnage per day decrease of 3.1 percent, with a low-single digit percentage increase in LTL-rated freight.

Shipments per day increase of 3.1 percent. Total weight per shipment decreased 6.0 percent and the decrease in the average LTL-rated shipment was approximately 2 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 8.0 percent and was positively impacted by Asset-Based pricing initiatives and lower average weight per shipment. Excluding fuel surcharge, the percentage increase on ArcBest's Asset-Based LTL freight was in the high-single digits.

Operating income of $13.6 million and an operating ratio of 97.3 percent compared to operating income of $13.4 million and an operating ratio of 97.2 percent.

During the first quarter, ArcBest's Asset-Based operating income benefited from continued pricing initiatives. First quarter total tonnage per day declined as an increase in LTL-rated freight tonnage was more than offset by decreases in truckload-rated spot shipments moving in the asset-based network. Versus the prior year's first quarter, revenue and costs were impacted by weather events that reduced business levels and unfavorably impacted freight handling and delivery productivity, as well as the efficiency of the over-the-road transportation operation. The negative impact of severe weather on Asset-Based first quarter operating income was approximately $2 million higher than in the prior year first quarter.

Throughout the quarter, emphasis on maintaining customer service, including adding headcount in a tight labor market in preparation for the expected seasonal increase in customer shipping levels contributed to higher first quarter costs in ArcBest's asset-based network. In the upcoming months, these investments in labor and operational resources will be evaluated relative to on-going business levels in consideration of maintaining the service levels offered to ArcBest customers. In line with our previously disclosed expectations, the Asset-Based business incurred approximately $1.7 million of first quarter costs related to increased investment in testing and development of technology initiatives.

Results of Operations

First Quarter 2019 Versus First Quarter 2018

Revenue of $226.5 million compared to $229.7 million .

compared to . Operating income of $3.2 million compared to operating income of $4.7 million .

compared to operating income of . Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $6.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million .

Reduced revenue in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment, compared to last year's record first quarter, was the result of fewer shipments and a lower average revenue per shipment. This year's more balanced truckload environment relative to last year's tighter market impacted account pricing and resulted in lower total net revenue in the ArcBest segment. In particular, the effects of weaker demand and lower pricing for expedite services offset solid net revenue gains associated with truckload brokerage yield improvement and demand for our managed transportation solutions. Elevated costs in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment, that were the result of long-term strategic spending needed to build ArcBest's owner-operator and contract carrier capacity, resulted in a reduction in first quarter operating income of approximately $1 million versus last year. At FleetNet, an increase in total events contributed to revenue growth while operating income was comparable with the prior year due to lower net revenue per event.

New FASB Lease Accounting Standard (ASC 842)

ArcBest adopted the new ASC 842 lease accounting standard in the first quarter of 2019, which resulted in the recognition of "Operating right-of-use assets" of $69 million and "Operating lease liabilities" of $72 million, a portion of which is in current liabilities, as of March 31, 2019. There was no impact on ArcBest's consolidated statements of operations or cash flows.

Closing Comments

"We are encouraged that customers recognize the value of the services we provide and streamlined access to help them solve their complex logistics challenges," McReynolds said. "Our managed transportation solutions in particular are being well-received as customers increasingly recognize our unique ability to analyze their supply chain needs and provide them with meaningful insights and optimal transportation choices."

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



















Three Months Ended





March 31





2019

2018





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 711,839

$ 700,001

















OPERATING EXPENSES



703,248



687,276

















OPERATING INCOME



8,591



12,725

















OTHER INCOME (COSTS)













Interest and dividend income



1,478



526

Interest and other related financing costs



(2,882)



(2,059)

Other, net(1)



(591)



(2,201)







(1,995)



(3,734)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



6,596



8,991

















INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)



1,708



(963)

















NET INCOME

$ 4,888

$ 9,954

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)













Basic

$ 0.19

$ 0.39

Diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.37

















AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING













Basic



25,570,415



25,642,871

Diluted



26,512,349



26,596,376

















CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.08



_____________________________ 1) Includes nonunion pension expense, including settlement, of $1.7 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Pension settlements related to termination of the nonunion defined benefit pension plan began in fourth quarter 2018 and are expected to be complete in second quarter 2019. 2) ArcBest uses the two-class method for calculating earnings per share. This method requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















March 31

December 31





2019

2018





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 138,399

$ 190,186

Short-term investments



116,225



106,806

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $6,655; 2018 - $7,380)



294,853



297,051

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $456; 2018 - $806)



16,925



19,146

Prepaid expenses



31,064



25,304

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



4,610



1,726

Other



4,466



9,007

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



606,542



649,226

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



340,764



339,640

Revenue equipment



856,370



858,251

Service, office, and other equipment



206,959



199,230

Software



142,062



138,517

Leasehold improvements



9,766



9,365







1,555,921



1,545,003

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



932,945



913,815







622,976



631,188

















GOODWILL



108,320



108,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



67,820



68,949

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



68,737



—

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,905



7,468

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



78,357



74,080





$ 1,559,657

$ 1,539,231

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 145,590

$ 143,785

Income taxes payable



241



1,688

Accrued expenses



211,533



243,111

Current portion of long-term debt



48,809



54,075

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



17,678



—

Current portion of pension and postretirement liabilities



7,984



8,659

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



431,835



451,318

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



227,649



237,600

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



54,444



—

PENSION AND POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



31,695



31,504

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



36,406



44,686

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



55,873



56,441

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 2019: 28,685,313 shares; 2018: 28,684,779 shares



287



287

Additional paid-in capital



327,762



325,712

Retained earnings



504,225



501,389

Treasury stock, at cost, 2019: 3,172,019 shares; 2018: 3,097,634 shares



(98,131)



(95,468)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(12,388)



(14,238)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



721,755



717,682





$ 1,559,657

$ 1,539,231





Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















Three Months Ended





March 31





2019

2018





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 4,888

$ 9,954

Adjustments to reconcile net income













to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



25,409



25,352

Amortization of intangibles



1,128



1,134

Pension settlement expense



1,356



654

Share-based compensation expense



2,058



1,870

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



112



445

Deferred income tax benefit



(584)



(2,749)

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(43)



(221)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



3,931



(10,260)

Prepaid expenses



(5,760)



(2,587)

Other assets



4,589



2,732

Income taxes



(4,313)



1,938

Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability



(143)



—

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



(35,999)



3,513

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(3,371)



31,775

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(15,543)



(7,177)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



1,039



1,050

Purchases of short-term investments



(13,790)



(4,410)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



4,998



6,245

Capitalization of internally developed software



(2,656)



(2,164)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(25,952)



(6,456)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Payments on long-term debt



(15,217)



(16,558)

Net change in book overdrafts



(2,524)



(2,572)

Payment of common stock dividends



(2,052)



(2,058)

Purchases of treasury stock



(2,663)



(201)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(8)



(50)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(22,464)



(21,439)

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(51,787)



3,880

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



190,186



120,772

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 138,399

$ 124,652

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment financed

$ —

$ 121

Accruals for equipment received

$ 2,878

$ 883

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 18,144

$ —



















ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS





Three Months Ended





March 31





2019



2018





Unaudited





($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES























Asset-Based

$ 506,079







$ 482,115































ArcBest



173,204









181,933





FleetNet



53,259









47,759





Total Asset-Light



226,463









229,692































Other and eliminations



(20,703)









(11,806)





Total consolidated revenues

$ 711,839







$ 700,001































OPERATING EXPENSES























Asset-Based























Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 280,276

55.4 %

$ 269,779

56.0 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses



64,727

12.8





62,193

12.9

Operating taxes and licenses



12,398

2.4





11,756

2.4

Insurance



7,991

1.6





6,628

1.4

Communications and utilities



4,620

0.9





4,521

0.9

Depreciation and amortization



20,980

4.1





20,930

4.3

Rents and purchased transportation



49,912

9.9





46,133

9.6

Shared services(1)



50,712

10.0





45,607

9.4

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(34)

—





(133)

—

Other



882

0.2





1,299

0.3

Total Asset-Based



492,464

97.3 %



468,713

97.2 %

























ArcBest























Purchased transportation



140,105

80.9 %



148,372

81.6 % Supplies and expenses



2,774

1.6





3,230

1.8

Depreciation and amortization(2)



3,151

1.8





3,408

1.9

Shared services(1)



23,031

13.3





21,868

12.0

Other



2,413

1.4





1,881

1.0

Restructuring costs(3)



—

—





9

—







171,474

99.0 %



178,768

98.3 % FleetNet



51,771

97.2 %



46,238

96.8 % Total Asset-Light



223,245









225,006































Other and eliminations(4)



(12,461)









(6,443)





Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 703,248

98.8 %

$ 687,276

98.2 %

























OPERATING INCOME























Asset-Based

$ 13,615







$ 13,402































ArcBest



1,730









3,165





FleetNet



1,488









1,521





Total Asset-Light



3,218









4,686































Other and eliminations(4)



(8,242)









(5,363)





Total consolidated operating income

$ 8,591







$ 12,725







_____________________________ 1) Shared services represent costs incurred to support all segments, including sales, pricing, customer service, marketing, capacity sourcing functions, human resources, financial services, information technology, legal, and other company-wide services. 2) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses. 3) Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016. 4) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.





















Three Months Ended





March 31





2019

2018





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated





























Operating Income













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 8,591

$ 12,725

Restructuring charges, pre-tax(1)



—



376

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 8,591

$ 13,101

















Net Income













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 4,888

$ 9,954

Restructuring charges, after-tax(1)



—



277

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement, after-tax(2)



1,287



1,520

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(1,614)



(114)

Tax benefit from vested RSUs



(2)



(20)

Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(3)



—



(2,591)

Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(3)



—



(59)

Alternative fuel tax credit(4)



—



(1,203)

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 4,559

$ 7,764

















Diluted Earnings Per Share













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 0.18

$ 0.37

Restructuring charges, after-tax(1)



—



0.01

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement, after-tax(2)



0.05



0.06

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(0.06)



—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs



—



—

Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(3)



—



(0.10)

Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(3)



—



—

Alternative fuel tax credit(4)



—



(0.05)

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 0.17

$ 0.29



_____________________________ 1) Restructuring charges for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016, were primarily recognized within "Other and eliminations." 2) Nonunion pension expense is presented as a non-GAAP adjustment with pension settlement expense, because expenses related to the plan have been excluded from the financial information management uses to make operating decisions, as the nonunion defined benefit pension plan was amended to terminate the plan with a termination date of December 31, 2017. Pension settlements related to the plan termination began in fourth quarter 2018 and are expected to be complete in second quarter 2019. 3) Impact on current or deferred income tax expense as a result of recognizing the tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("2017 Tax Reform Act") that was signed into law on December 22, 2017. 4) Represents the amount of the alternative fuel tax credit related to the year ended December 31, 2017 which was recorded in first quarter 2018 due to the February 2018 retroactive reinstatement.



