ArcBest® Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported first quarter 2021 revenue of $829.2 million compared to first quarter 2020 revenue of $701.4 million. ArcBest's first quarter 2021 operating income was $32.2 million and net income was $23.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share compared to first quarter 2020 operating income of $7.8 million and net income of $1.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $39.1 million in first quarter 2021 compared to first quarter 2020 operating income of $12.4 million. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $27.2 million, or $1.01 per diluted share in first quarter 2021 compared to first quarter 2020 net income of $9.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

"We're pleased to report our best-ever operating income for the first quarter as well as increased revenue and profitability in what is historically the most challenging quarter of the year," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "These strong results reflect our ability to create solutions to support our customers as they continue to face supply chain challenges associated with their rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic."

1. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

First Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

First Quarter 20 21 Versus First Q uarter 20 20

Revenue of $556.3 million compared to $515.7 million , a per-day increase of 9.6 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 9.6 percent. Total tonnage per day increase of 1.8 percent, with a mid-single-digit percentage increase in LTL-rated tonnage partially offset by a double-digit percentage decrease in TL-rated spot shipment tonnage moving in the Asset-Based network.

Total shipments per day increase of 2.6 percent including a 3.0 percent increase in LTL-rated shipments per day and an increase of 2.6 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment which was positively impacted by first quarter freight mix changes.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 8.8 percent and was negatively impacted by lower fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the mid–single digits.

Operating income of $30.1 million and an operating ratio of 94.6 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $13.2 million and an operating ratio of 97.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $36.9 million and an operating ratio of 93.4 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $17.8 million and an operating ratio of 96.5 percent.

As shippers are experiencing improving trends in their businesses, greater demand for ArcBest's Asset-Based services resulted in increased first quarter revenue and higher profitability. Shipment and tonnage growth during the quarter was also positively impacted by unseasonal strength in the housing market associated with a shift in buyer demand due to the pandemic. In response to customer requirements, more local and linehaul purchased transportation was used to supplement the Asset-Based network, and thus these costs increased as a percent of total revenue. Despite challenges from adverse weather in February, overall freight handling productivity in the quarter improved compared to the prior year. Utilization of previously implemented network optimization technologies positively contributed to cost efficiencies and improved profits. ArcBest's on-going yield management initiatives, combined with the continuing strong, rational marketplace pricing environment, were significant contributors to the improved operating income. Gains on the sale of assets were higher due to the previously disclosed sale of an unutilized property, and totaled $8.7 million in first quarter 2021 compared to $2.2 million in first quarter 2020.

Asset-Light ‡

First Quarter 2021 Versus First Quarter 2020

Revenue of $311.5 million compared to $217.2 million , a per-day increase of 45.7 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 45.7 percent. Operating income of $9.3 million compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million .

compared to an operating loss of . Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $12.1 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million .

Strong first quarter revenue growth in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment resulted from the positive impacts of continuing strength in customer demand combined with higher rates driven by limited availability of equipment capacity in the marketplace. During the first quarter, all ArcBest asset-light service offerings experienced solid growth and improved demand. Customers' growing need for comprehensive, managed logistics solutions continued to positively contribute to improved financial results. The benefits of ArcBest's strong relationships with carrier partners enhanced the ability to effectively serve customers, though the rising cost of equipment capacity pressured margins. The utilization of internally developed technologies, that improves the efficiency of matching customer needs with available capacity resources, is positively contributing to improved cost efficiencies on the strong revenue and shipment growth and enables a superior customer experience.

At FleetNet, increases in roadside events contributed to higher total revenue and first quarter operating income was comparable with the previous year period.

Closing Comments

"We are experiencing a strong start to 2021 and I'm proud of the work our leaders and employees are doing on behalf of our customers as their businesses normalize," McReynolds said. "Providing assured capacity is a shared mindset of employees across our organization."

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended





March 31





2021

2020





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 829,213

$ 701,399

















OPERATING EXPENSES



797,022



693,580

















OPERATING INCOME



32,191



7,819

















OTHER INCOME (COSTS)













Interest and dividend income



392



1,375

Interest and other related financing costs



(2,428)



(2,947)

Other, net



1,192



(3,862)







(844)



(5,434)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



31,347



2,385

















INCOME TAX PROVISION



7,986



483

















NET INCOME

$ 23,361

$ 1,902

















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE













Basic

$ 0.92

$ 0.07

Diluted

$ 0.87

$ 0.07

















AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING













Basic



25,454,921



25,390,377

Diluted



26,930,402



26,246,800

















CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.08



ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















March 31

December 31





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 301,542

$ 303,954

Short-term investments



59,316



65,408

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $7,736; 2020 - $7,851)



344,242



320,870

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $662; 2020 - $660)



13,766



14,343

Prepaid expenses



40,356



37,774

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



4,604



11,397

Other



4,893



4,422

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



768,719



758,168

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



344,282



342,178

Revenue equipment



914,140



916,760

Service, office, and other equipment



235,727



233,810

Software



169,004



163,193

Leasehold improvements



15,534



15,156







1,678,687



1,671,097

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,015,989



992,407







662,698



678,690

















GOODWILL



88,320



88,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



54,028



54,981

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



111,412



115,195

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,289



6,158

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



76,549



77,496





$ 1,768,015

$ 1,779,008

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 177,885

$ 170,898

Income taxes payable



—



316

Accrued expenses



235,161



246,746

Current portion of long-term debt



66,064



67,105

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



21,632



21,482

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



500,742



506,547

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



200,773



217,119

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



94,473



97,839

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



18,518



18,555

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



33,992



37,948

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



67,608



72,407

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 2021: 29,057,374 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares



291



290

Additional paid-in capital



344,542



342,354

Retained earnings



617,256



595,932

Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,671,861 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares



(112,174)



(111,173)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,994



1,190

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



851,909



828,593





$ 1,768,015

$ 1,779,008





Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















Three Months Ended





March 31





2021

2020





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 23,361

$ 1,902

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



29,387



28,032

Amortization of intangibles



967



981

Pension settlement expense



—



89

Share-based compensation expense



2,354



2,181

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



(96)



1,383

Change in deferred income taxes



(4,998)



(2,815)

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(8,635)



(2,130)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



(22,568)



3,874

Prepaid expenses



(2,582)



(3,429)

Other assets



(164)



5,800

Income taxes



6,376



2,949

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



567



(138)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



(1,435)



(15,550)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



22,534



23,129

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(9,588)



(6,738)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



10,079



4,692

Purchases of short-term investments



(18,130)



(73,973)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



24,418



12,210

Capitalization of internally developed software



(5,705)



(3,342)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



1,074



(67,151)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under credit facilities



—



180,000

Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program



—



45,000

Payments on long-term debt



(17,387)



(14,598)

Net change in book overdrafts



(5,434)



(10,869)

Payment of common stock dividends



(2,037)



(2,033)

Purchases of treasury stock



(1,001)



(3,162)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(161)



(60)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(26,020)



194,278

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(2,412)



150,256

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



303,954



201,909

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 301,542

$ 352,165

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Accruals for equipment received

$ 233

$ 39

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 1,959

$ 10,370



ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS





























Three Months Ended





March 31





2021



2020





Unaudited





($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES























Asset-Based

$ 556,292







$ 515,713































ArcBest



252,336









164,775





FleetNet



59,163









52,439





Total Asset-Light



311,499









217,214































Other and eliminations



(38,578)









(31,528)





Total consolidated revenues

$ 829,213







$ 701,399































OPERATING EXPENSES























Asset-Based























Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 285,694

51.4 %

$ 283,838

55.0 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses



60,841

10.9





61,225

11.9

Operating taxes and licenses



12,248

2.2





12,794

2.5

Insurance



8,939

1.6





7,824

1.5

Communications and utilities



4,970

0.9





4,711

0.9

Depreciation and amortization



23,484

4.2





23,270

4.5

Rents and purchased transportation



75,588

13.6





55,770

10.8

Shared services



55,866

10.1





48,885

9.5

Gain on sale of property and equipment(1)



(8,695)

(1.6)





(2,164)

(0.4)

Innovative technology costs(2)



6,868

1.2





4,533

0.9

Other



434

0.1





1,787

0.3

Total Asset-Based



526,237

94.6 %



502,473

97.4 %

























ArcBest























Purchased transportation



210,995

83.6 %



137,182

83.3 % Supplies and expenses



2,568

1.0





2,280

1.4

Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,386

1.0





2,470

1.5

Shared services



26,072

10.3





21,727

13.2

Other



2,050

0.8





2,525

1.5







244,071

96.7 %



166,184

100.9 % FleetNet



58,140

98.3 %



51,399

98.0 % Total Asset-Light



302,211









217,583































Other and eliminations(4)



(31,426)









(26,476)





Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 797,022

96.1 %

$ 693,580

98.9 %

























OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)























Asset-Based

$ 30,055







$ 13,240































ArcBest



8,265









(1,409)





FleetNet



1,023









1,040





Total Asset-Light



9,288









(369)































Other and eliminations(4)



(7,152)









(5,052)





Total consolidated operating income

$ 32,191







$ 7,819







____________________ 1) The three months ended March 31, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property. 2) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 3) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses. 4) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.





















Three Months Ended





March 31





2021

2020

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 32,191

$ 7,819

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



6,910



4,600

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 39,101

$ 12,419

















Net Income













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 23,361

$ 1,902

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



5,261



3,570

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(2)



—



66

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(1,266)



3,805

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(3)



(135)



20

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 27,221

$ 9,363

















Diluted Earnings Per Share













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 0.87

$ 0.07

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.20



0.14

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(2)



—



—

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(0.05)



0.14

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(3)



(0.01)



—

Non-GAAP amounts(4)

$ 1.01

$ 0.36



____________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 3) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. 4) Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.



































Three Months Ended







March 31







2021

2020



Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)







($ thousands, except percentages)



Asset-Based Segment







Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)







Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 30,055

94.6 %

$ 13,240

97.4 %



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



6,868

(1.2)





4,533

(0.9)





Non-GAAP amounts

$ 36,923

93.4 %

$ 17,773

96.5 %













Other and Eliminations







Operating Loss ($)







Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (7,152)







$ (5,052)









Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



42









67









Non-GAAP amounts

$ (7,110)







$ (4,985)











____________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.







































Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated





































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021









Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 32,191

$ (844)

$ 31,347

$ 7,986

$ 23,361

25.5 % Innovative technology costs(1)



6,910



174



7,084



1,823



5,261

25.7

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(1,266)



(1,266)



—



(1,266)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(2)



—



—



—



135



(135)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 39,101

$ (1,936)

$ 37,165

$ 9,944

$ 27,221

26.8 %











































Three Months Ended March 31, 2020







Other

Income

















Operating

Income

Before Income

Income

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Tax Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 7,819

$ (5,434)

$ 2,385

$ 483

$ 1,902

20.3 % Innovative technology costs(1)



4,600



207



4,807



1,237



3,570

25.7

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(3)



—



89



89



23



66

25.7

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



3,805



3,805



—



3,805

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(2)



—



—



—



(20)



20

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 12,419

$ (1,333)

$ 11,086

$ 1,723

$ 9,363

15.5 %

____________________ 1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. 3) For the three months ended March 31, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 4) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.





















Three Months Ended





March 31





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)







Net Income

$ 23,361

$ 1,902

Interest and other related financing costs



2,428



2,947

Income tax provision



7,986



483

Depreciation and amortization



30,354



29,013

Amortization of share-based compensation



2,354



2,181

Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension settlement expense(1)



(135)



(56)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 66,348

$ 36,470



____________________ 1) The three months ended March 31, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.























Three Months Ended







March 31







2021

2020



Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)







($ thousands)













ArcBest















Operating Income (Loss)

$ 8,265

$ (1,409)



Depreciation and amortization(2)



2,386



2,470



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,651

$ 1,061













FleetNet







Operating Income

$ 1,023

$ 1,040



Depreciation and amortization(2)



415



391



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,438

$ 1,431













Total Asset-Light















Operating Income (Loss)

$ 9,288

$ (369)



Depreciation and amortization(2)



2,801



2,861



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,089

$ 2,492





____________________ 2) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles and software associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION OPERATING STATISTICS

























Three Months Ended







March 31







2021

2020

% Change







(Unaudited)



Asset-Based









































Workdays



63.0



64.0





























Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$ 36.09

$ 33.16

8.8%

























Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$ 462.22

$ 427.87

8.0%

























Shipments



1,215,416



1,203,416

1.0%

























Shipments / Day



19,292



18,803

2.6%

























Tonnage (Tons)



778,415



776,468

0.3%

























Tons / Day



12,356



12,132

1.8%

























Pounds / Shipment



1,281



1,290

(0.7)%

























Average Length of Haul (Miles)



1,091



1,042

4.7%



























____________________ 1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.















Year Over Year % Change



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021













(Unaudited) ArcBest(2)

















Revenue / Shipment



25.9%











Shipments / Day



22.7%



____________________ 2) Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

###

