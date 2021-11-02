ArcBest® Announces Record Third Quarter 2021 Results

Successful growth strategy driving superior performance

Advancing strategic vision to better serve customers and further enhance value for shareholders

- Third quarter 2021 revenue of $1.0 billion increased 27.9 percent over third quarter 2020.

- Net income improved to $63.7 million, or $2.38 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2021 net income was $69.2 million, or $2.59 per diluted share.

- Highest quarterly revenue and operating income in ArcBest's history.

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported third quarter 2021 revenue of $1.0 billion compared to third quarter 2020 revenue of $795.0 million. Each of ArcBest's operating segments achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year. ArcBest's third quarter 2021 operating income was $87.6 million and net income was $63.7 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2020 operating income of $39.8 million and net income of $29.4 million, or $1.11 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $96.1 million in third quarter 2021 compared to $45.8 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $69.2 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in third quarter 2021 compared to $32.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in third quarter 2020.

"ArcBest continues to capitalize on the power of our integrated solutions to respond to today's rapidly evolving market environment," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our strategic vision, which is centered on accelerating growth through targeted investments in innovation, technology, logistics solutions and our people, continues to pay off. Furthering these efforts, yesterday's closing of the MoLo Solutions acquisition is expected to build and amplify our powerful portfolio of shipping and logistics services to help our customers drive the economy forward and unlock incremental value for our shareholders."

McReynolds added, "We wouldn't be where we are today – announcing record quarterly results – without ArcBest's talented and committed people, who are at the heart of our success. Our proven ability to operate safely and efficiently while advancing our strategic vision and generating strong financial results is due to our team's consistency and the trusted relationships they have built with our customers. Looking ahead, we are focused on continuing to successfully execute our growth strategy and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders, including our shareholders."

Third Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Third Quarter 2021 Versus Third Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $681.2 million compared to $561.9 million, a per-day increase of 21.2 percent.
  • Total tonnage per day increase of 2.4 percent, including an increase of 2.5 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
  • Total shipments per day increase of 0.5 percent.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 17.1 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the double digits.
  • Operating income of $83.6 million and an operating ratio of 87.7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $36.6 million and an operating ratio of 93.5 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $90.5 million and an operating ratio of 86.7 percent compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $42.8 million and an operating ratio of 92.4 percent.

Strong shipper demand and a solid pricing environment coupled with ArcBest's deep understanding of customer needs resulted in the third record-setting quarter in a row this year for ArcBest's Asset-Based business. Year-over-year tonnage and shipment growth was the result of an emphasis on allocating network resources to serving core LTL customers. Shippers have continued to benefit from ArcBest's assets and facilities throughout its Asset-Based network being used to help solve supply chain challenges. Third quarter 2021 operating income more than doubled compared to the prior-year period and reflected a healthy sequential increase compared to the recent second quarter.

Asset-Light

Third Quarter 2021 Versus Third Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $371.7 million compared to $267.8 million, a per-day increase of 38.8 percent.
  • Operating income of $11.5 million compared to the prior-year quarter operating income of $5.8 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $14.2 million compared to the prior-year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million, as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Positive momentum in the ArcBest segment continued in the third quarter with record-setting quarterly revenue and operating income. The ability to positively respond to strong customer demand with innovative solutions contributed to solid revenue growth in the ArcBest segment. Increased demand for expedited and truckload logistics services resulted in higher shipment levels and higher average revenue per shipment. Customers' needs for managed transportation solutions also contributed to third quarter revenue growth and improved operating results. The increase in operating income reflects the benefits of higher revenue, partially offset by increased personnel costs in response to shipment growth and continued investments in technology.

Increased business volume combined with higher revenue per event contributed to record quarterly revenue for the FleetNet segment and an increase in operating income over the prior year's third quarter.

NOTE

 ‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2021 third quarter results. The call will be today, Tuesday, November 2, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 669-4993 or by joining the webcast which can be found on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. Slides to accompany this call are included in Exhibit 99.3 of the Form 8-K filed on November 2, 2021, will be posted and available to download on the company's website prior to the scheduled conference time, and will be included in the webcast. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on December 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633–8284 or (402) 977–9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21998422. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through December 15, 2021, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "int end," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions, including the MoLo acquisition, and the inability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition within the expected time period or at all; the timing or amount of the earnout payments for the MoLo acquisition, if any; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar

Title: Vice President – Investor Relations

Title: Senior Manager, PR and Social

Phone: 479-785-6200 

Phone: 479-494-8221

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)


($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$

1,016,657

$

794,980

$

2,794,843

$

2,123,749














OPERATING EXPENSES

929,096

755,198

2,600,792

2,055,723














OPERATING INCOME

87,561

39,782

194,051

68,026














OTHER INCOME (COSTS)












Interest and dividend income

323

756

1,037

3,122

Interest and other related financing costs

(2,072)

(2,860)

(6,774)

(9,185)

Other, net

338

1,500

2,641

334



(1,411)

(604)

(3,096)

(5,729)














INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

86,150

39,178

190,955

62,297














INCOME TAX PROVISION

22,459

9,774

42,922

15,111














NET INCOME

$

63,691

$

29,404

$

148,033

$

47,186














EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE












Basic

$

2.48

$

1.15

$

5.79

$

1.86

Diluted

$

2.38

$

1.11

$

5.51

$

1.79














AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING












Basic

25,632,805

25,470,094

25,559,642

25,403,786

Diluted

26,770,146

26,592,457

26,872,381

26,289,946














CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.08

$

0.08

$

0.24

$

0.24

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











September 30

December 31


2021

2020


(Unaudited)

Note


($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents

$

408,207

$

303,954

Short-term investments

60,289

65,408

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $6,847; 2020 - $7,851)

425,006

320,870

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $671; 2020 - $660)

13,827

14,343

Prepaid expenses

30,120

37,774

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

9,258

11,397

Other

6,419

4,422

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

953,126

758,168








PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT






Land and structures

347,771

342,178

Revenue equipment

965,263

916,760

Service, office, and other equipment

243,601

233,810

Software

170,045

163,193

Leasehold improvements

15,970

15,156



1,742,650

1,671,097

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization

1,058,343

992,407



684,307

678,690








GOODWILL

86,368

88,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

52,135

54,981

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

105,219

115,195

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

6,544

6,158

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS

74,729

77,496


$

1,962,428

$

1,779,008








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














CURRENT LIABILITIES






Accounts payable

$

227,893

$

170,898

Income taxes payable

6,535

316

Accrued expenses

291,586

246,746

Current portion of long-term debt

67,897

67,105

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

21,765

21,482

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

615,676

506,547








LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion

176,545

217,119

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion

88,232

97,839

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion

18,506

18,555

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

38,208

37,948

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

64,218

72,407








STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
      issued 2021: 29,351,569 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares

294

290

Additional paid-in capital

340,315

342,354

Retained earnings

737,820

595,932

   Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,783,227 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares

(119,273)

(111,173)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,887

1,190

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

961,043

828,593


$

1,962,428

$

1,779,008

Note:  The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended 


September 30


2021

2020


Unaudited


($ thousands)

 OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income

$

148,033

$

47,186

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

88,113

85,189

Amortization of intangibles

2,882

2,942

Pension settlement expense



89

Share-based compensation expense

8,567

7,956

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

(57)

2,170

Change in deferred income taxes

(8,593)

2,831

Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination

(8,389)

(3,280)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries

(6,923)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Receivables

(103,886)

(38,905)

Prepaid expenses

7,655

809

Other assets

539

3,918

Income taxes

8,174

3,065

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net

650

234

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

101,577

37,062

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

238,342

151,266








 INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings

(43,506)

(20,146)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

11,509

8,943

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries

9,013


Purchases of short-term investments

(56,011)

(159,253)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

61,174

192,563

Capitalization of internally developed software

(14,308)

(9,568)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(32,129)

12,539








 FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Borrowings under credit facilities



180,000

Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program



45,000

Payments on long-term debt

(76,513)

(309,640)

Net change in book overdrafts

(305)

349

Deferred financing costs

(295)


Payment of common stock dividends

(6,145)

(6,122)

Purchases of treasury stock

(8,100)

(5,667)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation

(10,602)

(1,989)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(101,960)

(98,069)








NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

104,253

65,736

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

303,954

201,909

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

408,207

$

267,645








 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Equipment financed

$

36,731

$

53,045

Accruals for equipment received

$

3,158

$

2,146

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$

7,280

$

60,535

ARCBEST CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS



Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2021

2020

2021

2020


Unaudited


($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES























Asset-Based

$

681,164



$

561,856



$

1,890,288



$

1,537,639



























ArcBest

305,207




217,294




828,291




533,536


FleetNet

66,514




50,545




185,224




149,424


Total Asset-Light



371,721




267,839




1,013,515




682,960



























Other and eliminations

(36,228)




(34,715)




(108,960)




(96,850)


Total consolidated revenues

$

1,016,657



$

794,980



$

2,794,843



$

2,123,749



























OPERATING EXPENSES























Asset-Based























Salaries, wages, and benefits

$

305,839

44.9

%

$

287,385

51.2

%

$

893,903

47.3

%

$

820,218

53.3

%

Fuel, supplies, and expenses

66,947

9.8


50,144

8.9


192,477

10.2


157,044

10.2

Operating taxes and licenses

12,426

1.8


12,296

2.2


36,977

2.0


36,719

2.4

Insurance

10,175

1.5


8,587

1.5


28,568

1.5


24,658

1.6

Communications and utilities

4,559

0.7


4,373

0.8


14,192

0.7


13,426

0.9

Depreciation and amortization

23,233

3.4


24,054

4.3


70,025

3.7


70,651

4.6

Rents and purchased transportation

95,855

14.1


69,442

12.4


266,525

14.1


171,364

11.2

Shared services

71,017

10.4


60,664

10.8


196,255

10.4


155,154

10.1

Gain on sale of property and equipment(1)





133




(8,624)

(0.5)


(3,206)

(0.2)

Innovative technology costs(2)

6,903

1.0


6,199

1.1


21,303

1.1


15,521

1.0

Other

592

0.1


1,933

0.3


1,103

0.1


5,168

0.3

Total Asset-Based

597,546

87.7

%

525,210

93.5

%

1,712,704

90.6

%

1,466,717

95.4

%

























ArcBest























Purchased transportation

256,900

84.2

%

181,129

83.4

%

694,498

83.8

%

443,401

83.1

%

Supplies and expenses

2,741

0.9


2,746

1.3


7,785

0.9


7,015

1.3

Depreciation and amortization(3)

2,352

0.8


2,413

1.1


7,104

0.9


7,332

1.4

Shared services

31,048

10.2


24,217

11.1


86,198

10.4


64,784

12.1

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)









(6,923)

(0.8)




Other

1,984

0.6


1,958

0.9


6,055

0.7


6,279

1.2



295,025

96.7

%

212,463

97.8

%

794,717

95.9

%

528,811

99.1

%

FleetNet

65,245

98.1

%

49,558

98.0

%

181,794

98.1

%

146,615

98.1

%

Total Asset-Light

360,270




262,021




976,511




675,426



























Other and eliminations(5)

(28,720)




(32,033)




(88,423)




(86,420)


Total consolidated operating expenses

$

929,096

91.4

%

$

755,198

95.0

%

$

2,600,792

93.1

%

$

2,055,723

96.8

%

























OPERATING INCOME























Asset-Based

$

83,618



$

36,646



$

177,584



$

70,922



























ArcBest

10,182




4,831




33,574




4,725


FleetNet

1,269




987




3,430




2,809


Total Asset-Light

11,451




5,818




37,004




7,534



























Other and eliminations(5)

(7,508)




(2,682)




(20,537)




(10,430)


Total consolidated operating income

$

87,561



$

39,782



$

194,051



$

68,026


_____________________________

1)        

The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property.

2)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

3)        

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

4)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

5)        

"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.














Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2021

2020

2021

2020

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)


($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income












Amounts on GAAP basis

$

87,561

$

39,782

$

194,051

$

68,026

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)

6,893

6,041

21,235

15,340

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)





(6,923)


Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)

1,607



1,607


Non-GAAP amounts

$

96,061

$

45,823

$

209,970

$

83,366














Net Income












Amounts on GAAP basis

$

63,691

$

29,404

$

148,033

$

47,186

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)

5,236

4,627

16,139

11,834

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(2)





(5,437)


Transaction costs, after-tax(3)

1,187



1,187


Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(4)







66

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

(394)

(1,503)

(2,908)

(258)

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(5)

(480)

(138)

(7,411)

541

Non-GAAP amounts

$

69,240

$

32,390

$

149,603

$

59,369














Diluted Earnings Per Share












Amounts on GAAP basis

$

2.38

$

1.11

$

5.51

$

1.79

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)

0.20

0.17

0.60

0.45

Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(2)





(0.20)


Transaction costs, after-tax(3)

0.04



0.04


Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(4)








Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

(0.01)

(0.06)

(0.11)

(0.01)

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(5)

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.28)

0.02

Non-GAAP amounts(6)

$

2.59

$

1.22

$

5.57

$

2.26

_________________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

3)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

4)        

Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

5)        

The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit).

6)        

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued



Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)


($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based Segment




Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

83,618

87.7

%

$

36,646

93.5

%

$

177,584

90.6

%

$

70,922

95.4

%

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)

6,903

(1.0)


6,199

(1.1)


21,303

(1.1)


15,521

(1.0)

Non-GAAP amounts

$

90,521

86.7

%

$

42,845

92.4

%

$

198,887

89.5

%

$

86,443

94.4

%






Asset-Light










ArcBest Segment




Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

10,182

96.7

%

$

4,831

97.8

%

$

33,574

95.9

%

$

4,725

99.1

%

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)









(6,923)

0.8





Non-GAAP amounts

$

10,182

96.7

%

$

4,831

97.8

%

$

26,651

96.7

%

$

4,725

99.1

%






FleetNet Segment




Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

1,269

98.1

%

$

987

98.0

%

$

3,430

98.1

%

$

2,809

98.1

%






Total Asset-Light




Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

11,451

96.9

%

$

5,818

97.8

%

$

37,004

96.3

%

$

7,534

98.9

%

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(2)









(6,923)

0.7





Non-GAAP amounts

$

11,451

96.9

%

$

5,818

97.8

%

$

30,081

97.0

%

$

7,534

98.9

%






Other and Eliminations




Operating Loss ($)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

(7,508)



$

(2,682)



$

(20,537)



$

(10,430)



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)

(10)




(158)




(68)




(181)



Transaction costs, pre-tax(3)

1,607









1,607








Non-GAAP amounts

$

(5,911)



$

(2,840)



$

(18,998)



$

(10,611)



_____________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

3)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation













ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated




































(Unaudited)

















($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021





Other

Income

Income







Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis

$

87,561

$

(1,411)

$

86,150

$

22,459

$

63,691

26.1

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

6,893

158

7,051

1,815

5,236

25.7

Transaction costs(2)

1,607



1,607

420

1,187

26.1

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(394)

(394)



(394)


Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)







480

(480)


Non-GAAP amounts

$

96,061

$

(1,647)

$

94,414

$

25,174

$

69,240

26.7

%





















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021




Other

Income Before

Income







Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis

$

194,051

$

(3,096)

$

190,955

$

42,922

$

148,033

22.5

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

21,235

498

21,733

5,594

16,139

25.7

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)

(6,923)



(6,923)

(1,486)

(5,437)

(21.5)

Transaction costs(2)

1,607



1,607

420

1,187

26.1

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(2,908)

(2,908)



(2,908)


Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)







7,411

(7,411)


Non-GAAP amounts

$

209,970

$

(5,506)

$

204,464

$

54,861

$

149,603

26.8

%





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2020




Other

Income








Operating

Income

Before Income

Income

Net



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Tax Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis

$

39,782

$

(604)

$

39,178

$

9,774

$

29,404

24.9

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

6,041

191

6,232

1,605

4,627

25.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(1,503)

(1,503)



(1,503)


Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)







138

(138)


Non-GAAP amounts

$

45,823

$

(1,916)

$

43,907

$

11,517

$

32,390

26.2

%





















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020




Other

Income Before

Income







Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6)

Amounts on GAAP basis

$

68,026

$

(5,729)

$

62,297

$

15,111

$

47,186

24.3

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

15,340

597

15,937

4,103

11,834

25.7

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (5)



89

89

23

66

25.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(258)

(258)



(258)


Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)







(541)

541


Non-GAAP amounts

$

83,366

$

(5,301)

$

78,065

$

18,696

$

59,369

23.9

%

____________________

1)        

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.

3)        

The Company recognizes the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit).

4)        

Gain relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in second quarter 2021.

5)        

Represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

6)        

Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.














Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)



Net Income

$

63,691

$

29,404

$

148,033

$

47,186

Interest and other related financing costs

2,072

2,860

6,774

9,185

Income tax provision

22,459

9,774

42,922

15,111

Depreciation and amortization

30,359

30,032

90,995

88,131

Amortization of share-based compensation

2,889

2,885

8,567

7,956

Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension settlement expense(1)

(135)

(148)

(404)

(352)

Transaction costs(2)

1,607



1,607


Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

122,942

$

74,807

$

298,494

$

167,217

___________________

1)        

The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

2)        

Transaction costs are associated with the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC.
















Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2021

2020

2021

2020

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)


($ thousands)





ArcBest












Operating Income

$

10,182

$

4,831

$

33,574

$

4,725

Depreciation and amortization(3)

2,352

2,413

7,104

7,332

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,534

$

7,244

$

40,678

$

12,057





FleetNet



Operating Income

$

1,269

$

987

$

3,430

$

2,809

Depreciation and amortization(3)

413

411

1,241

1,204

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,682

$

1,398

$

4,671

$

4,013





Total Asset-Light












Operating Income

$

11,451

$

5,818

$

37,004

$

7,534

Depreciation and amortization(3)

2,765

2,824

8,345

8,536

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,216

$

8,642

$

45,349

$

16,070

_________________

3)        

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

OPERATING STATISTICS



Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30

September 30


2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change


(Unaudited)








Asset-Based


































Workdays

64.0

64.0



190.5

191.5




















Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$

41.79

$

35.69

17.1%

$

38.95

$

34.21

13.9%


















Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$

542.38

$

454.94

19.2%

$

511.43

$

435.96

17.3%


















Shipments

1,249,645

1,242,943

0.5%

3,716,852

3,549,465

4.7%


















Shipments / Day

19,526

19,421

0.5%

19,511

18,535

5.3%


















Tonnage (Tons)

810,982

792,258

2.4%

2,440,214

2,261,919

7.9%


















Tons / Day

12,672

12,379

2.4%

12,810

11,812

8.4%


















Pounds / Shipment

1,298

1,275

1.8%

1,313

1,275

3.0%


















Average Length of Haul (Miles)

1,098

1,096

0.2%

1,099

1,074

2.3%


















__________________

1)        

Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.









Year Over Year % Change


Three Months Ended 

Nine Months Ended 


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021


(Unaudited)

ArcBest(2)












Revenue / Shipment

27.0%

28.0%







Shipments / Day

9.7%

22.4%

__________________

2)        

Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

