ArcBest® Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

- Second quarter 2021 revenue of $949.0 million, and net income of $61.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP1 basis, second quarter 2021 net income of $53.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share.

- Highest quarterly revenue and operating income in ArcBest's history.

News provided by

ArcBest

Aug 02, 2021, 06:00 ET

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported second quarter 2021 revenue of $949.0 million compared to second quarter 2020 revenue of $627.4 million.  ArcBest's second quarter 2021 operating income was $74.3 million and net income was $61.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share compared to second quarter 2020 operating income of $20.4 million and net income of $15.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $74.8 million in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020 operating income of $25.1 million.  On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $53.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $17.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

"We're very pleased to report record results for the second consecutive quarter," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our strong results for the first half of 2021 reflect our tireless execution in a period of extremely tight capacity and high demand. We put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we're seeing our approach pay off as we work alongside shippers and capacity providers to solve their complex challenges."

1.

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Second Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Second Quarter 2021 Versus Second Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $652.8 million compared to $460.1 million, a per-day increase of 41.9 percent.
  • Total tonnage per day increase of 22.7 percent, with double-digit percentage increases in both LTL-rated tonnage and TL-rated spot shipment tonnage moving in the Asset-Based network.
  • Total shipments per day increase of 13.5 percent including a 13.7 percent increase in LTL-rated shipments per day and an increase of 10.8 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.
  • Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 15.4 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the mid-single digits.
  • Operating income of $63.9 million and an operating ratio of 90.2 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $21.0 million and an operating ratio of 95.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $71.4 million and an operating ratio of 89.0 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $25.8 million and an operating ratio of 94.4 percent.

ArcBest's Asset-Based business continued to benefit from increasing customer demand and a solid pricing environment that contributed to record-setting revenue and profits.  This quarter's results compared favorably to the second quarter of 2020 which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Considering the strength of business from core customers, along with unseasonable demand for household goods moving services which was earlier in the year than normal, Asset-Based shipment mix was managed for customer service levels, while optimizing revenue.  In response to the need for increased use of local and linehaul purchased transportation to supplement the Asset-Based network and meet customers' needs, second quarter hiring initiatives were successful and should produce future benefits. 

Asset-Light

Second Quarter 2021 Versus Second Quarter 2020

  • Revenue of $330.3 million compared to $197.9 million, a per-day increase of 66.9 percent.
  • Operating income of $16.3 million compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $2.1 million. Operating income includes a $6.9 million gain on the sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light moving business. Non-GAAP operating income, as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables, excludes the gain on the sale of the moving services subsidiary and totaled $9.3 million in second quarter 2021.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $19.0 million compared to the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million, as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables.

Solid customer demand and higher market rates resulting from continued tightness in available truckload capacity translated into strong second quarter revenue growth in the ArcBest segment. The increased need for expedite service and managed logistics solutions, along with new account growth, contributed to higher shipment levels and profitability.  The operating income improvement reflects higher revenue, partially offset by investments in technology and personnel associated with shipment growth. ArcBest continued to benefit from strong relationships with carrier partners to meet customers' needs in a tight market. 

An increase in revenue per event combined with an increase in total events contributed to total revenue and profitability growth for FleetNet.

Closing Comments

"We are experiencing a strong start to 2021 and I'm proud of the work our leaders and employees are doing on behalf of our customers as their businesses normalize," McReynolds said. "Providing assured capacity is a shared mindset of employees across our organization."

NOTE

 ‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2021 second quarter results.  The call will be today, Monday, August 2, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 926-9871. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2021. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633–8284 or (402) 977–9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21995988. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through September 15, 2021, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs.  We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.  At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: widespread outbreak of an illness or disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, or any other public health crisis, as well as regulatory measures implemented in response to such events; external events which may adversely affect us or the third parties who provide services for us, for which our business continuity plans may not adequately prepare us; a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; interruption or failure of third-party software or information technology systems or licenses; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; maintaining our corporate reputation and intellectual property rights; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest Corporation's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: [email protected] 

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
















Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30

June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)


($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$

948,973

$

627,370

$

1,778,186

$

1,328,769














OPERATING EXPENSES

874,674

606,945

1,671,696

1,300,525














OPERATING INCOME

74,299

20,425

106,490

28,244














OTHER INCOME (COSTS)












Interest and dividend income

322

991

714

2,366

Interest and other related financing costs

(2,274)

(3,378)

(4,702)

(6,325)

Other, net

1,111

2,696

2,303

(1,166)



(841)

309

(1,685)

(5,125)














INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

73,458

20,734

104,805

23,119














INCOME TAX PROVISION

12,477

4,854

20,463

5,337














NET INCOME

$

60,981

$

15,880

$

84,342

$

17,782














EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE












Basic

$

2.38

$

0.62

$

3.30

$

0.70

Diluted

$

2.27

$

0.61

$

3.13

$

0.68














AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING












Basic

25,586,353

25,463,559

25,522,453

25,468,624

Diluted

26,910,796

26,217,957

26,926,133

26,252,486














CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.08

$

0.08

$

0.16

$

0.16

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS










June 30

December 31


2021

2020


(Unaudited)

Note


($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents

$

362,619

$

303,954

Short-term investments

59,967

65,408

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $7,396; 2020 - $7,851)

360,498

320,870

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $667; 2020 - $660)

13,284

14,343

Prepaid expenses

36,355

37,774

Prepaid and refundable income taxes

5,871

11,397

Other

4,937

4,422

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

843,531

758,168








PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT






Land and structures

345,829

342,178

Revenue equipment

933,264

916,760

Service, office, and other equipment

239,462

233,810

Software

170,528

163,193

Leasehold improvements

15,835

15,156



1,704,918

1,671,097

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization

1,038,974

992,407



665,944

678,690








GOODWILL

86,368

88,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

53,084

54,981

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

109,860

115,195

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

6,419

6,158

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS

76,267

77,496


$

1,841,473

$

1,779,008








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














CURRENT LIABILITIES






Accounts payable

$

204,124

$

170,898

Income taxes payable

7,357

316

Accrued expenses

260,185

246,746

Current portion of long-term debt

66,644

67,105

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

21,950

21,482

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

560,260

506,547








LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion

171,075

217,119

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion

92,811

97,839

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion

18,514

18,555

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

35,722

37,948

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

64,957

72,407








STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;
      issued 2021: 29,317,699 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares

293

290

Additional paid-in capital

338,263

342,354

Retained earnings

676,179

595,932

   Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,783,227 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares

(119,273)

(111,173)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,672

1,190

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

898,134

828,593


$

1,841,473

$

1,779,008

Note:  The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS










Six Months Ended 


June 30


2021

2020


Unaudited


($ thousands)

 OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income

$

84,342

$

17,782

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

58,709

56,140

Amortization of intangibles

1,927

1,959

Pension settlement expense



89

Share-based compensation expense

5,678

5,071

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

(334)

999

Change in deferred income taxes

(7,612)

(5,170)

Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination

(8,408)

(3,581)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries

(6,923)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Receivables

(37,745)

9,626

Prepaid expenses

1,419

1,444

Other assets

25

4,358

Income taxes

12,275

8,413

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net

761

(230)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

41,786

(14,833)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

145,900

82,067








 INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings

(25,395)

(16,209)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

10,864

7,670

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries

9,013


Purchases of short-term investments

(43,690)

(97,493)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

49,165

46,725

Capitalization of internally developed software

(9,477)

(6,495)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(9,520)

(65,802)








 FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Borrowings under credit facilities



180,000

Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program



45,000

Payments on long-term debt

(54,643)

(29,185)

Net change in book overdrafts

(922)

615

Deferred financing costs

(189)


Payment of common stock dividends

(4,095)

(4,082)

Purchases of treasury stock

(8,100)

(3,162)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation

(9,766)

(1,070)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(77,715)

188,116








NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

58,665

204,381

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

303,954

201,909

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

362,619

$

406,290








 NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Equipment financed

$

8,138

$

13,566

Accruals for equipment received

$

5,984

$

857

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$

6,051

$

23,727

ARCBEST CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS



























Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30

June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020


Unaudited


($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES























Asset-Based

$

652,832



$

460,070



$

1,209,124



$

975,783



























ArcBest

270,748




151,467




523,084




316,242


FleetNet

59,547




46,440




118,710




98,879


Total Asset-Light



330,295




197,907




641,794




415,121



























Other and eliminations

(34,154)




(30,607)




(72,732)




(62,135)


Total consolidated revenues

$

948,973



$

627,370



$

1,778,186



$

1,328,769



























OPERATING EXPENSES























Asset-Based























Salaries, wages, and benefits

$

302,370

46.3

%

$

248,995

54.1

%

$

588,064

48.6

%

$

532,833

54.6

%

Fuel, supplies, and expenses

64,689

9.9


45,675

9.9


125,530

10.4


106,900

11.0

Operating taxes and licenses

12,303

1.9


11,629

2.5


24,551

2.0


24,423

2.5

Insurance

9,454

1.4


8,247

1.8


18,393

1.5


16,071

1.6

Communications and utilities

4,663

0.7


4,342

1.0


9,633

0.8


9,053

0.9

Depreciation and amortization

23,308

3.6


23,327

5.1


46,792

3.9


46,597

4.8

Rents and purchased transportation

95,082

14.6


46,152

10.0


170,670

14.1


101,922

10.4

Shared services

69,372

10.6


45,605

9.9


125,238

10.4


94,490

9.7

Gain on sale of property and equipment(1)

71




(1,175)

(0.2)


(8,624)

(0.7)


(3,339)

(0.3)

Innovative technology costs(2)

7,532

1.2


4,789

1.0


14,400

1.2


9,322

1.0

Other

77




1,448

0.3


511




3,235

0.3

Total Asset-Based

588,921

90.2

%

439,034

95.4

%

1,115,158

92.2

%

941,507

96.5

%

























ArcBest























Purchased transportation

226,603

83.7

%

125,090

82.6

%

437,598

83.6

%

262,272

82.9

%

Supplies and expenses

2,476

0.9


1,989

1.3


5,044

1.0


4,269

1.3

Depreciation and amortization(3)

2,366

0.9


2,449

1.6


4,752

0.9


4,919

1.6

Shared services

29,078

10.7


18,840

12.4


55,150

10.5


40,567

12.8

Gain on sale of subsidiaries(4)

(6,923)

(2.6)






(6,923)

(1.3)




Other

2,021

0.8


1,796

1.2


4,071

0.8


4,321

1.4



255,621

94.4

%

150,164

99.1

%

499,692

95.5

%

316,348

100.0

%

FleetNet

58,409

98.1

%

45,658

98.3

%

116,549

98.2

%

97,057

98.2

%

Total Asset-Light

314,030




195,822




616,241




413,405



























Other and eliminations(5)

(28,277)




(27,911)




(59,703)




(54,387)


Total consolidated operating expenses

$

874,674

92.2

%

$

606,945

96.7

%

$

1,671,696

94.0

%

$

1,300,525

97.9

%

























OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)























Asset-Based

$

63,911



$

21,036



$

93,966



$

34,276



























ArcBest

15,127




1,303




23,392




(106)


FleetNet

1,138




782




2,161




1,822


Total Asset-Light

16,265




2,085




25,553




1,716



























Other and eliminations(5)

(5,877)




(2,696)




(13,029)




(7,748)


Total consolidated operating income

$

74,299



$

20,425



$

106,490



$

28,244






1) 

The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property.

2) 

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

3) 

Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses.

4) 

Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

5) 

"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.














Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30

June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)


($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income












Amounts on GAAP basis

$

74,299

$

20,425

$

106,490

$

28,244

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)

7,432

4,699

14,342

9,299

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)

(6,923)



(6,923)


Non-GAAP amounts

$

74,808

$

25,124

$

113,909

$

37,543














Net Income












Amounts on GAAP basis

$

60,981

$

15,880

$

84,342

$

17,782

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing
costs)(1)

5,642

3,637

10,903

7,207

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(2)

(5,437)



(5,437)


Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(3)







66

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

(1,248)

(2,560)

(2,514)

1,245

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(4)

(6,796)

659

(6,931)

679

Non-GAAP amounts

$

53,142

$

17,616

$

80,363

$

26,979














Diluted Earnings Per Share












Amounts on GAAP basis

$

2.27

$

0.61

$

3.13

$

0.68

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)

0.21

0.14

0.40

0.27

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(2)

(0.20)



(0.20)


Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(3)








Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value

(0.05)

(0.10)

(0.09)

0.05

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(4)

(0.25)

0.03

(0.26)

0.03

Non-GAAP amounts(5)

$

1.97

$

0.67

$

2.98

$

1.03




1) 

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2) 

Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

3) 

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

4) 

The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

5) 

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued





























Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30

June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)


($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based Segment




Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

63,911

90.2

%

$

21,036

95.4

%

$

93,966

92.2

%

$

34,276

96.5

%

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)

7,532

(1.2)


4,789

(1.0)


14,400

(1.2)


9,322

(1.0)

Non-GAAP amounts

$

71,443

89.0

%

$

25,825

94.4

%

$

108,366

91.0

%

$

43,598

95.5

%






Asset-Light










ArcBest Segment




Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

15,127

94.4

%

$

1,303

99.1

%

$

23,392

95.5

%

$

(106)

100.0

%

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)

(6,923)

2.6






(6,923)

1.3





Non-GAAP amounts

$

8,204

97.0

%

$

1,303

99.1

%

$

16,469

96.8

%

$

(106)

100.0

%






FleetNet Segment




Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

1,138

98.1

%

$

782

98.3

%

$

2,161

98.2

%

$

1,822

98.2

%






Total Asset-Light




Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

16,265

95.1

%

$

2,085

98.9

%

$

25,553

96.0

%

$

1,716

99.6

%

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)

(6,923)

2.1






(6,923)

1.1





Non-GAAP amounts

$

9,342

97.2

%

$

2,085

98.9

%

$

18,630

97.1

%

$

1,716

99.6

%






Other and Eliminations




Operating Loss ($)














Amounts on GAAP basis

$

(5,877)



$

(2,696)



$

(13,029)



$

(7,748)



Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)

(100)




(90)




(58)




(23)



Non-GAAP amounts

$

(5,977)



$

(2,786)



$

(13,087)



$

(7,771)







1)

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2) 

Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued




















Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation













ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated




































(Unaudited)

















($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021





Other

Income

Income







Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4)

Amounts on GAAP basis

$

74,299

$

(841)

$

73,458

$

12,477

$

60,981

17.0

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

7,432

166

7,598

1,956

5,642

25.7

Gain on sale of subsidiaries(2)

(6,923)



(6,923)

(1,486)

(5,437)

(21.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
value



(1,248)

(1,248)



(1,248)


Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)







6,796

(6,796)


Non-GAAP amounts

$

74,808

$

(1,923)

$

72,885

$

19,743

$

53,142

27.1

%





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2021




Other

Income Before

Income







Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4)

Amounts on GAAP basis

$

106,490

$

(1,685)

$

104,805

$

20,463

$

84,342

19.5

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

14,342

340

14,682

3,779

10,903

25.7

Gain on sale of subsidiaries(2)

(6,923)



(6,923)

(1,486)

(5,437)

(21.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
value



(2,514)

(2,514)



(2,514)


Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)







6,931

(6,931)


Non-GAAP amounts

$

113,909

$

(3,859)

$

110,050

$

29,687

$

80,363

27.0

%





















Three Months Ended June 30, 2020




Other

Income








Operating

Income

Before Income

Income

Net



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Tax Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4)

Amounts on GAAP basis

$

20,425

$

309

$

20,734

$

4,854

$

15,880

23.4

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

4,699

199

4,898

1,261

3,637

25.7

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
value



(2,560)

(2,560)



(2,560)


Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)







(659)

659


Non-GAAP amounts

$

25,124

$

(2,052)

$

23,072

$

5,456

$

17,616

23.6

%





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2020




Other

Income Before

Income







Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4)

Amounts on GAAP basis

$

28,244

$

(5,125)

$

23,119

$

5,337

$

17,782

23.1

%

Innovative technology costs(1)

9,299

406

9,705

2,498

7,207

25.7

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (4)



89

89

23

66

25.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender
value



1,245

1,245



1,245


Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)







(679)

679


Non-GAAP amounts

$

37,543

$

(3,385)

$

34,158

$

7,179

$

26,979

21.0

%




1) 

Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight.

2) 

Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

3) 

The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and six months ended June 30,  2021 and 2020.

4) 

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

5) 

Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.














Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30

June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)



Net Income

$

60,981

$

15,880

$

84,342

$

17,782

Interest and other related financing costs

2,274

3,378

4,702

6,325

Income tax provision

12,477

4,854

20,463

5,337

Depreciation and amortization

30,282

29,086

60,636

58,099

Amortization of share-based compensation

3,324

2,890

5,678

5,071

Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension
settlement expense(1)

(134)

(148)

(269)

(204)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$

109,204

$

55,940

$

175,552

$

92,410




1) 

The six months ended June 30, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.
















Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30

June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)


($ thousands)





ArcBest












Operating Income (Loss)

$

15,127

$

1,303

$

23,392

$

(106)

Depreciation and amortization(2)

2,366

2,449

4,752

4,919

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,493

$

3,752

$

28,144

$

4,813





FleetNet



Operating Income

$

1,138

$

782

$

2,161

$

1,822

Depreciation and amortization(2)

413

402

828

793

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,551

$

1,184

$

2,989

$

2,615





Total Asset-Light












Operating Income

$

16,265

$

2,085

$

25,553

$

1,716

Depreciation and amortization(2)

2,779

2,851

5,580

5,712

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,044

$

4,936

$

31,133

$

7,428




2) 

Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION
OPERATING STATISTICS








Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30

June 30


2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change


(Unaudited)








Asset-Based


































Workdays

63.5

63.5



126.5

127.5




















Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$

38.87

$

33.69

15.4%

$

37.54

$

33.41

12.4%


















Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$

528.33

$

423.39

24.8%

$

495.76

$

425.73

16.4%


















Shipments

1,251,791

1,103,106

13.5%

2,467,207

2,306,522

7.0%


















Shipments / Day

19,713

17,372

13.5%

19,504

18,090

7.8%


















Tonnage (Tons)

850,817

693,192

22.7%

1,629,232

1,469,660

10.9%


















Tons / Day

13,399

10,916

22.7%

12,879

11,527

11.7%


















Pounds / Shipment

1,359

1,257

8.1%

1,321

1,274

3.7%


















Average Length of Haul (Miles)

1,107

1,084

2.1%

1,099

1,062

3.5%






















1)

Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.









Year Over Year % Change


Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 


June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021


(Unaudited)

ArcBest(2)












Revenue / Shipment

32.9%

29.5%







Shipments / Day

39.0%

30.4%




2)

Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

SOURCE ArcBest

Related Links

http://www.arcb.com

Also from this source

ArcBest® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend...

ABF Freight To Host Seattle Hiring Event...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics