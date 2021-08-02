ArcBest® Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported second quarter 2021 revenue of $949.0 million compared to second quarter 2020 revenue of $627.4 million. ArcBest's second quarter 2021 operating income was $74.3 million and net income was $61.0 million, or $2.27 per diluted share compared to second quarter 2020 operating income of $20.4 million and net income of $15.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $74.8 million in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020 operating income of $25.1 million. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $53.1 million, or $1.97 per diluted share in second quarter 2021 compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $17.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

"We're very pleased to report record results for the second consecutive quarter," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our strong results for the first half of 2021 reflect our tireless execution in a period of extremely tight capacity and high demand. We put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we're seeing our approach pay off as we work alongside shippers and capacity providers to solve their complex challenges."

1. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Second Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Second Quarter 20 21 Versus Second Q uarter 20 20

Revenue of $652.8 million compared to $460.1 million , a per-day increase of 41.9 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 41.9 percent. Total tonnage per day increase of 22.7 percent, with double-digit percentage increases in both LTL-rated tonnage and TL-rated spot shipment tonnage moving in the Asset-Based network.

Total shipments per day increase of 13.5 percent including a 13.7 percent increase in LTL-rated shipments per day and an increase of 10.8 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 15.4 percent and was positively impacted by higher fuel surcharges. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, improved by a percentage in the mid-single digits.

Operating income of $63.9 million and an operating ratio of 90.2 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $21.0 million and an operating ratio of 95.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $71.4 million and an operating ratio of 89.0 percent compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $25.8 million and an operating ratio of 94.4 percent.

ArcBest's Asset-Based business continued to benefit from increasing customer demand and a solid pricing environment that contributed to record-setting revenue and profits. This quarter's results compared favorably to the second quarter of 2020 which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the strength of business from core customers, along with unseasonable demand for household goods moving services which was earlier in the year than normal, Asset-Based shipment mix was managed for customer service levels, while optimizing revenue. In response to the need for increased use of local and linehaul purchased transportation to supplement the Asset-Based network and meet customers' needs, second quarter hiring initiatives were successful and should produce future benefits.

Asset-Light ‡

Second Quarter 2021 Versus Second Quarter 2020

Revenue of $330.3 million compared to $197.9 million , a per-day increase of 66.9 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 66.9 percent. Operating income of $16.3 million compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $2.1 million . Operating income includes a $6.9 million gain on the sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light moving business. Non-GAAP operating income, as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables, excludes the gain on the sale of the moving services subsidiary and totaled $9.3 million in second quarter 2021.

compared to the prior year quarter operating income of . Operating income includes a gain on the sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light moving business. Non-GAAP operating income, as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables, excludes the gain on the sale of the moving services subsidiary and totaled in second quarter 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $19.0 million compared to the prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million , as detailed in the attached reconciliation tables.

Solid customer demand and higher market rates resulting from continued tightness in available truckload capacity translated into strong second quarter revenue growth in the ArcBest segment. The increased need for expedite service and managed logistics solutions, along with new account growth, contributed to higher shipment levels and profitability. The operating income improvement reflects higher revenue, partially offset by investments in technology and personnel associated with shipment growth. ArcBest continued to benefit from strong relationships with carrier partners to meet customers' needs in a tight market.

An increase in revenue per event combined with an increase in total events contributed to total revenue and profitability growth for FleetNet.

Closing Comments

"We are experiencing a strong start to 2021 and I'm proud of the work our leaders and employees are doing on behalf of our customers as their businesses normalize," McReynolds said. "Providing assured capacity is a shared mindset of employees across our organization."

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 948,973

$ 627,370

$ 1,778,186

$ 1,328,769





























OPERATING EXPENSES



874,674



606,945



1,671,696



1,300,525





























OPERATING INCOME



74,299



20,425



106,490



28,244





























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)

























Interest and dividend income



322



991



714



2,366

Interest and other related financing costs



(2,274)



(3,378)



(4,702)



(6,325)

Other, net



1,111



2,696



2,303



(1,166)







(841)



309



(1,685)



(5,125)





























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



73,458



20,734



104,805



23,119





























INCOME TAX PROVISION



12,477



4,854



20,463



5,337





























NET INCOME

$ 60,981

$ 15,880

$ 84,342

$ 17,782





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

























Basic

$ 2.38

$ 0.62

$ 3.30

$ 0.70

Diluted

$ 2.27

$ 0.61

$ 3.13

$ 0.68





























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Basic



25,586,353



25,463,559



25,522,453



25,468,624

Diluted



26,910,796



26,217,957



26,926,133



26,252,486





























CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.16



ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















June 30

December 31





2021

2020





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 362,619

$ 303,954

Short-term investments



59,967



65,408

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $7,396; 2020 - $7,851)



360,498



320,870

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2021 - $667; 2020 - $660)



13,284



14,343

Prepaid expenses



36,355



37,774

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



5,871



11,397

Other



4,937



4,422

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



843,531



758,168

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



345,829



342,178

Revenue equipment



933,264



916,760

Service, office, and other equipment



239,462



233,810

Software



170,528



163,193

Leasehold improvements



15,835



15,156







1,704,918



1,671,097

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,038,974



992,407







665,944



678,690

















GOODWILL



86,368



88,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



53,084



54,981

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



109,860



115,195

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,419



6,158

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



76,267



77,496





$ 1,841,473

$ 1,779,008

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 204,124

$ 170,898

Income taxes payable



7,357



316

Accrued expenses



260,185



246,746

Current portion of long-term debt



66,644



67,105

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



21,950



21,482

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



560,260



506,547

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



171,075



217,119

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



92,811



97,839

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



18,514



18,555

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



35,722



37,948

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



64,957



72,407

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2021: 29,317,699 shares; 2020: 29,045,309 shares



293



290

Additional paid-in capital



338,263



342,354

Retained earnings



676,179



595,932

Treasury stock, at cost, 2021: 3,783,227 shares; 2020: 3,656,938 shares



(119,273)



(111,173)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



2,672



1,190

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



898,134



828,593





$ 1,841,473

$ 1,779,008





Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















Six Months Ended





June 30





2021

2020





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 84,342

$ 17,782

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



58,709



56,140

Amortization of intangibles



1,927



1,959

Pension settlement expense



—



89

Share-based compensation expense



5,678



5,071

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



(334)



999

Change in deferred income taxes



(7,612)



(5,170)

Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination



(8,408)



(3,581)

Gain on sale of subsidiaries



(6,923)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



(37,745)



9,626

Prepaid expenses



1,419



1,444

Other assets



25



4,358

Income taxes



12,275



8,413

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



761



(230)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



41,786



(14,833)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



145,900



82,067

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(25,395)



(16,209)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



10,864



7,670

Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries



9,013



—

Purchases of short-term investments



(43,690)



(97,493)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



49,165



46,725

Capitalization of internally developed software



(9,477)



(6,495)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(9,520)



(65,802)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under credit facilities



—



180,000

Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program



—



45,000

Payments on long-term debt



(54,643)



(29,185)

Net change in book overdrafts



(922)



615

Deferred financing costs



(189)



—

Payment of common stock dividends



(4,095)



(4,082)

Purchases of treasury stock



(8,100)



(3,162)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(9,766)



(1,070)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(77,715)



188,116

















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



58,665



204,381

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



303,954



201,909

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 362,619

$ 406,290

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment financed

$ 8,138

$ 13,566

Accruals for equipment received

$ 5,984

$ 857

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 6,051

$ 23,727



ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS





















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30



June 30





2021



2020



2021



2020





Unaudited





($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES















































Asset-Based

$ 652,832







$ 460,070







$ 1,209,124







$ 975,783























































ArcBest



270,748









151,467









523,084









316,242





FleetNet



59,547









46,440









118,710









98,879





Total Asset-Light



330,295









197,907









641,794









415,121























































Other and eliminations



(34,154)









(30,607)









(72,732)









(62,135)





Total consolidated revenues

$ 948,973







$ 627,370







$ 1,778,186







$ 1,328,769























































OPERATING EXPENSES















































Asset-Based















































Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 302,370

46.3 %

$ 248,995

54.1 %

$ 588,064

48.6 %

$ 532,833

54.6 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses



64,689

9.9





45,675

9.9





125,530

10.4





106,900

11.0

Operating taxes and licenses



12,303

1.9





11,629

2.5





24,551

2.0





24,423

2.5

Insurance



9,454

1.4





8,247

1.8





18,393

1.5





16,071

1.6

Communications and utilities



4,663

0.7





4,342

1.0





9,633

0.8





9,053

0.9

Depreciation and amortization



23,308

3.6





23,327

5.1





46,792

3.9





46,597

4.8

Rents and purchased transportation



95,082

14.6





46,152

10.0





170,670

14.1





101,922

10.4

Shared services



69,372

10.6





45,605

9.9





125,238

10.4





94,490

9.7

Gain on sale of property and equipment(1)



71

—





(1,175)

(0.2)





(8,624)

(0.7)





(3,339)

(0.3)

Innovative technology costs(2)



7,532

1.2





4,789

1.0





14,400

1.2





9,322

1.0

Other



77

—





1,448

0.3





511

—





3,235

0.3

Total Asset-Based



588,921

90.2 %



439,034

95.4 %



1,115,158

92.2 %



941,507

96.5 %

















































ArcBest















































Purchased transportation



226,603

83.7 %



125,090

82.6 %



437,598

83.6 %



262,272

82.9 % Supplies and expenses



2,476

0.9





1,989

1.3





5,044

1.0





4,269

1.3

Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,366

0.9





2,449

1.6





4,752

0.9





4,919

1.6

Shared services



29,078

10.7





18,840

12.4





55,150

10.5





40,567

12.8

Gain on sale of subsidiaries(4)



(6,923)

(2.6)





—

—





(6,923)

(1.3)





—

—

Other



2,021

0.8





1,796

1.2





4,071

0.8





4,321

1.4







255,621

94.4 %



150,164

99.1 %



499,692

95.5 %



316,348

100.0 % FleetNet



58,409

98.1 %



45,658

98.3 %



116,549

98.2 %



97,057

98.2 % Total Asset-Light



314,030









195,822









616,241









413,405























































Other and eliminations(5)



(28,277)









(27,911)









(59,703)









(54,387)





Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 874,674

92.2 %

$ 606,945

96.7 %

$ 1,671,696

94.0 %

$ 1,300,525

97.9 %

















































OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)















































Asset-Based

$ 63,911







$ 21,036







$ 93,966







$ 34,276























































ArcBest



15,127









1,303









23,392









(106)





FleetNet



1,138









782









2,161









1,822





Total Asset-Light



16,265









2,085









25,553









1,716























































Other and eliminations(5)



(5,877)









(2,696)









(13,029)









(7,748)





Total consolidated operating income

$ 74,299







$ 20,425







$ 106,490







$ 28,244















1) The six months ended June 30, 2021 includes an $8.6 million gain on the sale of an unutilized service center property. 2) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 3) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses. 4) Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021. 5) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30





2021

2020



2021



2020

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 74,299

$ 20,425

$ 106,490

$ 28,244

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



7,432



4,699



14,342



9,299

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)



(6,923)



—



(6,923)



—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 74,808

$ 25,124

$ 113,909

$ 37,543





























Net Income

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 60,981

$ 15,880

$ 84,342

$ 17,782

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing

costs)(1)



5,642



3,637



10,903



7,207

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(2)



(5,437)



—



(5,437)



—

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(3)



—



—



—



66

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(1,248)



(2,560)



(2,514)



1,245

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(4)



(6,796)



659



(6,931)



679

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 53,142

$ 17,616

$ 80,363

$ 26,979





























Diluted Earnings Per Share

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 2.27

$ 0.61

$ 3.13

$ 0.68

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.21



0.14



0.40



0.27

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, after-tax(2)



(0.20)



—



(0.20)



—

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement expense, after-tax(3)



—



—



—



—

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(0.05)



(0.10)



(0.09)



0.05

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(4)



(0.25)



0.03



(0.26)



0.03

Non-GAAP amounts(5)

$ 1.97

$ 0.67

$ 2.98

$ 1.03











1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021. 3) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 4) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. 5) Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not foot due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2021

2020

2021

2020

Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 63,911

90.2 %

$ 21,036

95.4 %

$ 93,966

92.2 %

$ 34,276

96.5 %

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



7,532

(1.2)





4,789

(1.0)





14,400

(1.2)





9,322

(1.0)



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 71,443

89.0 %

$ 25,825

94.4 %

$ 108,366

91.0 %

$ 43,598

95.5 %













Asset-Light





















ArcBest Segment









Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 15,127

94.4 %

$ 1,303

99.1 %

$ 23,392

95.5 %

$ (106)

100.0 %

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)



(6,923)

2.6





—

—





(6,923)

1.3





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 8,204

97.0 %

$ 1,303

99.1 %

$ 16,469

96.8 %

$ (106)

100.0 %













FleetNet Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 1,138

98.1 %

$ 782

98.3 %

$ 2,161

98.2 %

$ 1,822

98.2 %













Total Asset-Light









Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 16,265

95.1 %

$ 2,085

98.9 %

$ 25,553

96.0 %

$ 1,716

99.6 %

Gain on sale of subsidiaries, pre-tax(2)



(6,923)

2.1





—

—





(6,923)

1.1





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 9,342

97.2 %

$ 2,085

98.9 %

$ 18,630

97.1 %

$ 1,716

99.6 %













Other and Eliminations









Operating Loss ($)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (5,877)







$ (2,696)







$ (13,029)







$ (7,748)







Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



(100)









(90)









(58)









(23)







Non-GAAP amounts

$ (5,977)







$ (2,786)







$ (13,087)







$ (7,771)

















1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued





































Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









































































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021









Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 74,299

$ (841)

$ 73,458

$ 12,477

$ 60,981

17.0 % Innovative technology costs(1)



7,432



166



7,598



1,956



5,642

25.7

Gain on sale of subsidiaries(2)



(6,923)



—



(6,923)



(1,486)



(5,437)

(21.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value



—



(1,248)



(1,248)



—



(1,248)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(3)



—



—



—



6,796



(6,796)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 74,808

$ (1,923)

$ 72,885

$ 19,743

$ 53,142

27.1 %









































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021







Other

Income Before

Income















Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 106,490

$ (1,685)

$ 104,805

$ 20,463

$ 84,342

19.5 % Innovative technology costs(1)



14,342



340



14,682



3,779



10,903

25.7

Gain on sale of subsidiaries(2)



(6,923)



—



(6,923)



(1,486)



(5,437)

(21.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value



—



(2,514)



(2,514)



—



(2,514)

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)



—



—



—



6,931



(6,931)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 113,909

$ (3,859)

$ 110,050

$ 29,687

$ 80,363

27.0 %









































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020







Other

Income

















Operating

Income

Before Income

Income

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Tax Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 20,425

$ 309

$ 20,734

$ 4,854

$ 15,880

23.4 % Innovative technology costs(1)



4,699



199



4,898



1,261



3,637

25.7

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value



—



(2,560)



(2,560)



—



(2,560)

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)



—



—



—



(659)



659

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 25,124

$ (2,052)

$ 23,072

$ 5,456

$ 17,616

23.6 %









































Six Months Ended June 30, 2020







Other

Income Before

Income















Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(4) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 28,244

$ (5,125)

$ 23,119

$ 5,337

$ 17,782

23.1 % Innovative technology costs(1)



9,299



406



9,705



2,498



7,207

25.7

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement (4)



—



89



89



23



66

25.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender

value



—



1,245



1,245



—



1,245

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(3)



—



—



—



(679)



679

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 37,543

$ (3,385)

$ 34,158

$ 7,179

$ 26,979

21.0 %









1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Gain recognized for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 relates to the sale of the labor services portion of the ArcBest segment's moving business in May 2021. 3) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. 4) For the six months ended June 30, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 5) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income (loss), as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)







Net Income

$ 60,981

$ 15,880

$ 84,342

$ 17,782

Interest and other related financing costs



2,274



3,378



4,702



6,325

Income tax provision



12,477



4,854



20,463



5,337

Depreciation and amortization



30,282



29,086



60,636



58,099

Amortization of share-based compensation



3,324



2,890



5,678



5,071

Amortization of net actuarial gains of benefit plans and pension

settlement expense(1)



(134)



(148)



(269)



(204)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 109,204

$ 55,940

$ 175,552

$ 92,410











1) The six months ended June 30, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan.

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2021

2020

2021

2020

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





($ thousands)











ArcBest

























Operating Income (Loss)

$ 15,127

$ 1,303

$ 23,392

$ (106)

Depreciation and amortization(2)



2,366



2,449



4,752



4,919

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17,493

$ 3,752

$ 28,144

$ 4,813











FleetNet







Operating Income

$ 1,138

$ 782

$ 2,161

$ 1,822

Depreciation and amortization(2)



413



402



828



793

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,551

$ 1,184

$ 2,989

$ 2,615











Total Asset-Light

























Operating Income

$ 16,265

$ 2,085

$ 25,553

$ 1,716

Depreciation and amortization(2)



2,779



2,851



5,580



5,712

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19,044

$ 4,936

$ 31,133

$ 7,428











2) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

OPERATING STATISTICS















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change





(Unaudited)

















Asset-Based





































































Workdays



63.5



63.5







126.5



127.5









































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$ 38.87

$ 33.69

15.4%

$ 37.54

$ 33.41

12.4%





































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$ 528.33

$ 423.39

24.8%

$ 495.76

$ 425.73

16.4%





































Shipments



1,251,791



1,103,106

13.5%



2,467,207



2,306,522

7.0%





































Shipments / Day



19,713



17,372

13.5%



19,504



18,090

7.8%





































Tonnage (Tons)



850,817



693,192

22.7%



1,629,232



1,469,660

10.9%





































Tons / Day



13,399



10,916

22.7%



12,879



11,527

11.7%





































Pounds / Shipment



1,359



1,257

8.1%



1,321



1,274

3.7%





































Average Length of Haul (Miles)



1,107



1,084

2.1%



1,099



1,062

3.5%















































1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.



















Year Over Year % Change



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021



(Unaudited) ArcBest(2)

























Revenue / Shipment



32.9%



29.5%













Shipments / Day



39.0%



30.4%









2) Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

