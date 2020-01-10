ArcBest Carrier ABF Freight Announces 2020 Load Team

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has selected members of the 2020 ABF Freight Load Team.

Chosen annually, the ABF Freight Load Team is an elite group of freight-handling professionals from service centers throughout North America.

Members of the 2020 ABF Freight Load Team are: Mirel Botic of Rockford, Illinois; Thomas Brooks of Little Rock, Arkansas; David Fox of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; John Garmley of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Corey Hill of Kansas City, Missouri; Mark Hinkle of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Lindsey Mandelik of Dayton, Ohio; Jerry Norton of St. Louis, Missouri; Matthew Ori of Stratford, Connecticut; Eric Ostlund of Seattle, Washington; Scott Rhody of Auburn Hills, Michigan; Michael Rossow of South Chicago, Illinois; Dwight Rutledge of Houston, Texas; Samuel Sanchez of Phoenix, Arizona; Valencia Tarver of Atlanta, Georgia; Kevin Teague of Chattanooga, Tennessee; J.R. Truesdell of Salt Lake City, Utah; Chuck Walsh of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cody Yaworsky of Paterson, New Jersey; and Michael Young of Dallas, Texas.

"The 2020 ABF Load Team members clearly understand the key role they play in providing our customers safe and reliable service," said Andy Upchurch, vice president – service center operations for ABF Freight. "They are truly professionals who understand the importance of delivering shipments on time, intact and damage free. With the expertise and input we receive from our Load Team members, our customers will be in good hands during 2020."

ABF Freight Load Team members are selected based on their safety records, their involvement in the Quality Process, their personal integrity and their ability to load trailers in an optimal fashion. In fall 2019, the 2020 ABF Load Team visited ArcBest headquarters and ABF offices in Fort Smith, Arkansas, participating in informational training sessions and a friendly forklift competition and meeting with company officers.

ABF Freight established its Load Team in 1994 to honor outstanding performance and draw upon dock employees' expertise regarding dock procedures, training and equipment.

