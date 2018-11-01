ArcBest Carrier ABF Freight Receives SmartWay Excellence Award

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has received a 2018 SmartWay Freight Carrier Excellence Award.

Each year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognizes the top freight carriers for superior environmental performance and additional actions to reduce freight emissions.

"I am proud that the EPA has recognized ABF Freight and our commitment to maintaining environmental quality," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "At ABF Freight and ArcBest, we are committed to promoting a greener supply chain that minimizes our environmental impact."

ABF Freight has been a SmartWay partner since 2006 and received a SmartWay Excellence Award in 2014.

Since 1976, ABF Freight has been conserving fuel and reducing emissions by voluntarily limiting the maximum speed of its trucks. Since 1994, all new ABF Freight trucks include computerized engine shut-offs to automatically reduce idling, which further reduces fuel consumption and limits emissions.

The 40 award recipients were chosen from over 3,700 companies and organizations participating in the SmartWay program. They were honored Oct. 29 during the 2018 American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition in Austin, Texas.

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible to protect public health and reduce the emissions that contribute to climate change. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 103 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving more than 215 million barrels of oil and $29.7 billion in fuel costs.

"These companies inspire others in the freight sector to invest in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs and protect the environment," said Bill Wehrum, assistant administrator for the EPA Office of Air and Radiation.

