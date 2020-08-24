ArcBest Named One Of America's Best-In-State Employers

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Best-In-State Employers for 2020.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. ArcBest ranked No. 2 in the state of Arkansas.

"At ArcBest, we are focused on providing best-in-class service to customers, and we know that a great employee experience positively impacts our customers' experience," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "We are very honored to be recognized on Forbes' list of America's Best-In-State Employers."

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of about 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.

"We have always had a strong, values-driven culture, and our efforts today are designed to continue strengthening it," said Erin Gattis, ArcBest chief human resources officer. "Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to provide a great place to work where each employee can be successful. In recent years, for example, we have increased investments in company benefits, training and career development, employee feedback and wellness initiatives."

This year, ArcBest also has received honors such as the 2020 Best Employers for Diversity, the Training Top 125 for the 11th consecutive year and the Best Companies to Work for in Texas.

To view the full list of America's Best-In-State Employers, visit the Forbes website.

