ArcBest Receives Five Quest For Quality Awards

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it has received five 2020 Quest for Quality Awards.

ArcBest's less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® was honored as National LTL Carrier and Truckload Expedited Motor Carrier. ABF Freight also received the National LTL Carrier award in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015 and was awarded in the Expedited category in 2016.

ArcBest was also honored in the categories of Truckload Household Goods & High Value for its U-Pack® brand, Truckload Expedited Motor Carrier for its Panther Premium Logistics® service, and Rail Intermodal Marketing.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded with five Quest for Quality Awards this year," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our team is relentlessly dedicated to providing the highest level of service for our customers because it is important to us that they have the best possible experience when doing business with ArcBest. Being recognized with these Quest for Quality Awards is especially gratifying and a testament that our customers recognize our efforts."

ArcBest solves shipping challenges across the globe, providing ground, air and ocean transportation through ABF Freight, our Panther ground expedite fleet and a diverse network of qualified providers across North America. ArcBest also offers household moving through U-Pack, and fleet maintenance and repair services through FleetNet America®.

"Quest for Quality Awards are uniquely purposeful in our market because the winners are determined by our readers — the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world," said Michael Levans, group editorial director of Peerless Media LLC., the publisher of Logistics Management.

For 37 years, the Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as an important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence within the transportation and logistics industry.

The annual awards are the result of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group. Transportation service providers are rated on on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations. This year, over 4,500 logistics and supply chain decision-makers cast ballots that determined the winners.

The 2020 Quest for Quality Award winners are featured in the August edition of Logistics Management.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

