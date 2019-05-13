ArcBest® to Appear at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, will appear at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 15, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:35 a.m. ET. David R. Cobb, Chief Financial Officer, will do a company presentation. The live program will be webcast (in a listen-only mode) and an archive will be available following the presentation.

To access the live audio, please go to the company's website at arcb.com. This presentation will be archived through June 30, 2019.

