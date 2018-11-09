ArcBlock Announces New Partnership with Soar to Support Development of Their Blockchain-Based Super Maps

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ArcBlock (https://www.arcblock.io), the leading application development platform for decentralized applications (DApps) and blockchain-enabled services announced that it has officially launched a new strategic partnership with Soar (https://www.soar.earth). Soar is working to create the world's first decentralized Super-map using blockchain technology including the delivery of a new decentralized platform for high-resolution drone, aerial, and satellite imagery that incentivizes content creators and provides access to images, video, and aerial maps for end users to purchase.

Soar and ArcBlock have strategically partnered to build the world's first blockchain-powered super map ArcBlock's development platform for blockchain DApps and decentralized services is the easiest way to build, manage and maintain blockchain-enable applications and services

"We believe that Soar is redefining the mapping industry by empowering content creators and meeting an increasingly important customer need by delivering maps through a dynamic database, that is shared using blockchain technologies, ensuring the integrity and security of the content," said Jean Chen, VP of Public Relations at ArcBlock. "Our goal is to work with Soar's development and engineering teams to support them and give them total flexibility by using ArcBlock's blockchain-agnostic framework to help Soar facilitate the creation, deployment and ongoing management of their blockchain-enabled service."

With this new partnership, ArcBlock and Soar will work closely together to create and drive their innovative platform including working together to deliver decentralized services using various infrastructure services including AWS, Alibaba Cloud and Azure, as well as ArcBlock's Open Chain Access Protocol (OCAP). OCAP is an abstraction layer that gives developers and users complete flexibility by giving them a unified approach to building and analyzing blockchain-enabled services including reusable components that integrate crucial building blocks that significantly improve user experiences for new and existing projects.

"As a leader in delivering high-quality mapping content, our goal is to create an industry leading marketplace for mapping content including helping drone operators monetize their content and to help facilitate the delivery of high-resolution content to end-users," said Neil Prentice, Partnerships Manager at Soar. "By working with ArcBlock, we have a partner who has the platform and expertise to help us deliver our blockchain-enabled service including verifying and authenticating uploaded drone, aerial, and satellite imagery content."

ArcBlock is transforming the way blockchain-enabled applications and services are developed, managed and deployed by reimagining how these services are going to be created in the years ahead. ArcBlock is comprised of a team of industry experts, developers, technologists, and leaders who are focused on creating successful outcomes by enabling teams and businesses. ArcBlock has created a powerful, but easy, to use development platform that utilizes the power of blockchain in combination with cloud computing allowing developers and businesses to achieve their goals successfully. Follow ArcBlock on Twitter @arcblock_io.

