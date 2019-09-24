ArcBlock to Attend Ethereum Devcon 5 in Osaka, Japan and Preparing for Token Swap Services

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBlock team member will participate in the Ethereum Devcon 5 https://devcon.org/ at ATC Hall 2 Chome 1-10 Nankokita, Suminoe Ward, Osaka Japan from October 8th to October 11th to engage with partners and customers and showcase ArcBlock's latest blockchain platform updates including recent, dApp successes, Blocklets and the first introduction to their new standard of interoperability between Arcblock and Ethereum using their 1:1 bidirectional pegged token swap service.

"ArcBlock platform is the perfect blockchain-enabled application development platform and ecosystem for dApp developers," said Robert Mao, Founder of ArcBlock. "While many blockchain dApp projects issued their ERC20 tokens on Ethereum, their vision never become a reality due to the limitations of today's blockchain technologies. Starting today, ArcBlock is giving dApp developers the perfect answer."

While Ethereum is moving toward the concept of the "world's computer" to a DeFi ( Decentralized Finance ) hub, ArcBlock platform is able to fill the gap for developing real consumer and enterprise-ready dApps, and with 1:1 pegged token swap, dApp projects can issue, exchange, trade their token in the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem while providing decentralized application service through ArcBlock.

The Ethereum Devcon is a regular annual event that is held by the Ethereum Foundation and provides an excellent opportunity for participants, developers, and companies to benefit from sessions, training events and more to learn what's new in the Ethereum ecosystem.

For ArcBlock, the Ethereum Devcon represents an excellent opportunity to engage with the Ethereum community as the Devcon event focuses on delivering content and training for builders of all kinds: developers , designers, researchers, client implementers, test engineers, infrastructure operators, community organizers, social economists, and more.

ArcBlock will engage in 1:1 meetings, whiteboard sessions, meetups with other leading Ethereum ecosystem partners and live demonstrations showing their new platform updates including their recently launched Blocklets that greatly simplify what is needed to build custom blockchains and dApps. In addition, ArcBlock will be discussing the upcoming release of their bidirectional 1:1 pegged Token Swap service . The event will also include other sessions for developers, product managers, business owners, and blockchain enthusiasts that deliver content ranging from the deeply technical to developer or business-driven sessions.

ArcBlock will be hosting its own developer conference in November and with the date being officially announced shortly.

Over the last month, ArcBlock has participated in a range of events worldwide including the recent Web3 conference in Berlin, their Blockchain Odyssey Shanghai and multiple events across the U.S. During these events ArcBlock showcased new platform innovations and recent customer successes in a range of industries including gaming, investments, and finance, data, supply management, government and more.

About ArcBlock

ArcBlock is transforming the way blockchain-enabled applications and services are developed, managed and deployed by reimaging how these services are going to be created in the years ahead. ArcBlock is comprised of a team of industry experts, developers, technologists, and leaders who are focused on creating successful outcomes by enabling teams and businesses to create blockchain-ready services around their needs. ArcBlock has created a powerful but easy to use blockchain development platform that utilizes the power of blockchain in combination with cloud computing that developers and businesses to achieve their goals successfully. Follow ArcBlock on Twitter @arcblock_io.

