Arçelik A.S. Transforms its Business With Deloitte Digital and Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Digital today announced that it has been honored with a Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for its work with Arçelik, a worldwide producer and marketer of consumer durables and consumer electronics. Through use of Salesforce Lightning, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud, Deloitte Digital has helped Arçelik transform its business, improving its customer service model and upgrading its omni-channel digital capabilities.

For this innovative work, Deloitte Digital has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Service Cloud category. The award was presented at Dreamforce 2018.

With Salesforce and Deloitte Digital, Arçelik executed an omni-channel strategy to become more customer centric by providing consistent support and more attractive, personalized services. Utilizing the Salesforce Lightning Service Cloud implementation, Deloitte Digital assisted Arçelik in embedding central functionality, like appointment scheduling and a quick action panel, for agents to better react and assist customers. As a result, Arçelik increased efficiency and productivity to adhere to the needs of its customer base.

"Two skills were instrumental in bringing Arçelik's omni-channel platform to life: a deep understanding of Salesforce products, as well as the capabilities required to navigate the complexity of today's multi-channel, multi-touchpoint environment," said Patrick Callewaert, partner, Deloitte Belgium, and deputy global and EMEA Salesforce alliance leader. "Equipped with those skills, Deloitte Digital's dedicated team of business and technology innovators enabled Arçelik to create additional value for customers."

"Creating state-of-the-art customer experiences is the winning concept of our cutting-edge omni-channel platform, which is built on Salesforce," said Hüseyin Öner, IT Director, Arçelik A.S. "The omni-channel platform reinforces Arçelik's market leadership position in the field of customer service."

"Our partners do incredible work, and the Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards honor their dedication to innovation and customer success," said Tyler Prince, executive vice president, industries and partners, Salesforce. "As companies in every industry undertake digital transformations, they need trusted partners to bring innovation to life and successfully transform the way they run their businesses."

Deloitte Digital has created a new model for a new age — a creative digital consultancy. That means bringing together the creative and technology capabilities, business acumen and industry insight needed to help transform clients' businesses with digital. With Deloitte Digital's end-to-end capabilities, clients bring their greatest ambitions, knowing Deloitte Digital has what it takes to bring new business visions to life. Visit www.deloittedigital.com or follow on Twitter @DeloitteDigi_US or @DeloitteDigital.

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Lightning, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte Digital