Arçelik Has Announced Its Sustainability Targets for 2030

Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu spoke about the company's 12th Sustainability Report, commenting, "A sustainable world is possible in the future with the steps we will take today. Our 'In Touch Technology' approach is based on this point of view. With our global reach, broad network of stakeholders, and our technologies that improve our planet, lives and business, we strive to be a part of the solution in tackling environmental and social problems. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the whole world in a short period of time, and it has once again reminded us that our most important responsibility is to protect our environment, the ecosystem, biodiversity and natural resources. We believe that all companies will adopt sustainability as their business model after the pandemic. People will also encourage companies to take responsibility for environmental and social problems with their purchase decisions."

Energy and water consumption per product will decrease by 45%

Arçelik shared its solutions to combat the climate crisis and other environmental issues under the "In Touch with our Planet" section. By 2030, the company aims to establish 15 MW of renewable energy systems and reduce the energy consumption per product in its South Africa, Russia, Turkey, Romania, China, Thailand and Pakistan operations by 45% compared to the base year of 2015. In 2019, Arçelik reduced its energy consumption per product by 43.5% compared to 2010 in its Turkey, Romania, China, Russia, and South Africa operations. Now it aims to become a carbon-neutral company in its Turkish production plants by 2025 and reduce its water consumption per product by 45% by 2030 compared to the base year of 2015. The company also reached its 2020 targets by reducing its water consumption per product by 52% compared to the base year of 2012 in its Turkey, Romania, China, Russia, and South Africa operations.

The female manager ratio will increase to 30% by 2030

Under the "In Touch with Business" section, Arçelik explained its employee-oriented targets focusing on being a source of inspiration for its stakeholders, to begin with its supply chain and dealers. The company increased its female manager ratio to 18.6% in 2019 and now aims to raise it to 30% by 2030. Arçelik also aims to ensure that over 50% of its employees participate in a minimum of one volunteering activity per year.

Arçelik will help 80 million people gain awareness on healthy living

Through "In Touch with Human Needs" approach, Arçelik, with its Beko brand, aims to raise awareness amongst 80 million people about healthy living by 2030 with ongoing programmes to contribute to healthy, future generations. Arçelik also joins Grundig in the fight against food waste to raise awareness amongst 3.5 million people about responsible consumption and provide 1 million meals to 500,000 people by saving 1,200 tons of food.

The Industry Leader in Sustainability

Arçelik reinforced its leadership in national and global platforms with its sustainability efforts in 2019. Arçelik has been selected as the Industry Leader for the "Household Durables" category in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The index represents the gold standard in corporate sustainability and ranks the largest companies based on their sustainability performances. Arçelik has been the first and only industrial company from Turkey to be included in the DJSI Emerging Markets category for three consecutive years.

Arçelik maintained its achievements by being listed in the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) Sustainability Index, MSCI Sustainability Index, and FTSE4Good Emerging Markets Index, and by receiving the Zero Waste Private Sector Award from the Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Environment and Urbanization.

Arçelik has received A- in the 2019 Climate Program of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the world's most respected environmental initiative with its campaigns against climate change and became one of the Turkish companies to earn the highest score in this program. The company also received B in the CDP 2019 Water Program.

