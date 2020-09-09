Arcesium Expands Footprint into Europe, Opening London Office

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium LLC, a leading global financial technology and professional services firm, announced today it has opened an office in London.

The firm also announced that Chris Barrow has been appointed as the Head of Business Development for Europe, to be based in the new London office.

Chris has more than 20 years of experience in law, banking, and financial technology. He started his career as a lawyer, specializing in banking and capital markets, and then moved into business development roles focusing on hedge funds and asset managers. Chris has led the global sales teams for both Nomura and HSBC's prime services divisions. He was also the Global Head of Fintech revenue at Brown Brothers Harriman. Most recently, he was Head of ENSO Financial Analytics in Europe.

"As we continue to grow and diversify our client base, we have seen a significant uptick of interest from the European market," said Gaurav Suri, Chief Executive Officer of Arcesium. "Our decision to expand into the European market and open up a London office is a strategic one. We continue to make investments in global talent to further enhance our position as a world-class financial technology and professional services firm, and Chris is a reflection of that. We are thrilled to have him join our team."

"Chris is a key strategic addition to the Arcesium team," said David Nable, head of client and partner development at Arcesium. "He has a strong network across the industry, especially in Europe, and will be instrumental as we grow our European operation."

Chris Barrow commented: "I am privileged to be opening the Arcesium London office and leading our growth into Europe. I am joining at a dynamic time as we look to expand Arcesium's geographic reach and meet the needs of our international clients. Investment management has an increasing focus on post-trade technology to build resilience, enhance governance, and increase efficiencies. Arcesium has built its reputation on directing highly flexible resources, expertise, and technology at complex problems, so I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to work with clients here in Europe."

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology and professional services firm, delivering solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, and institutional asset managers. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex tasks.

Building on a platform developed and tested by one of the world's leading investment and technology development firms, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium launched as an independent company in 2015. Arcesium received additional equity backing from a second seed client, Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, the world's largest discretionary allocator to hedge funds. In January 2020, J.P. Morgan made a strategic investment in the company.

Arcesium supports more than $380 billion in assets with a staff of over 1,000 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and our products & services, please visit www.arcesium.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Reshma Kabani

(646) 873-1116

[email protected]

Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4854

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcesium

Related Links

http://www.arcesium.com/

