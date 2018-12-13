Archangel Ancient Tree Archive to Plant Clones of World's Largest Trees at National Site

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Archangel Ancient Tree Archive will plant 75 champion coastal redwood saplings that have the potential to grow into the world's largest trees. These trees hold champion eco-technology that filters air, soil and water and are capable of removing record amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The nonprofit is working with the Presidio, a national site in San Francisco, to plant the saplings, which were cloned from massive ancient tree stumps, to form a "super grove."

"We're excited to set the standard for environmental recovery," said David Milarch, co-founder of the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive. "These trees have the capacity to fight climate change and revitalize forests and our ecology in a way we haven't seen before."

Milarch and his team led an expedition to clone the saplings from five ancient tree stumps in northern California. Previously thought to be impossible to clone, the original trees are estimated to be up to 3,000 years old and up to 400 feet tall. The stumps range from 31 to 35 feet in diameter. By comparison, the world's largest tree today, "General Sherman" in Sequoia National Park, is reported at about 25 feet in diameter.

Once mature, coastal redwoods can sequester up to 250 tons or more of carbon dioxide. Champion coastal redwoods are also highly resistant to wildfires, pests and droughts.

"These saplings have extraordinary potential to purify our air, water, and soil for generations to come," Milarch said. "We hope this 'super grove,' which has the capability to become an eternal forest, is allowed to grow unmolested by manmade or natural disasters and thus propagate forever."

About Archangel Ancient Tree Archive:

Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that locates and propagates the world's largest and most iconic trees. We promote the use of the right trees for the right application for a balanced, sustainable environment. We are creating living libraries of old-growth tree genetics by cloning these old growth trees through traditional and advanced horticultural propagation for the purpose of future research and functional reforestation. We want, and need to replace the natural filter systems of our water and air to fight global warming caused climate change, and protect our freshwater ecosystem to restore the health of our planet.1 For more information, please visit https://www.ancienttreearchive.org/.

