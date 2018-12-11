Archangel FPV LLC Introduces First Class Lineup of Racing Drones in Partnership with DR1 Racing

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Archangel FPV LLC, an emerging racing drone enterprise, first unveiled The Archangel drone during the airing of Season 2 of The DR1 DHL Champions Series with a one minute commercial. Team Archangel also represented Archangel FPV and participated in the racing series, placing third in the competition.

"One of my goals is to help drive awareness to the sport of drone racing," said David Thompson, CEO, and Founder of Archangel FPV LLC. "In order to achieve that, my vision was to create a line of drones that pilots of all skill levels can learn to fly."

To further the vision of adopting new racers into the sport, Archangel FPV partnered with DR1 Racing to create Limited DR1 Racing Editions of the Archangel drones. The collaboration of this exclusive drone lineup was in the works during the filming and broadcast of the DR1 DHL Champions Series.

The Limited DR1 Racing Edition lineup features micro, mini and macro-sized drones; two inch, three inch and five inch versions. As part of the collaboration, the color selection, and LEDs of the Archangel were updated to match DR1 branding. Each drone features a "Halo" lighting effect which is one of the Archangel's signature features.

To ensure a successful release of the series, a model of each size was unboxed and flown by racers handpicked from The Drone Racing International FPV social media community. So far, The Limited DR1 Racing Edition of the Archangel has received positive feedback on all three models, pre-launch.

"Blown away. The coolest drone I have ever unboxed!" said a moderator of the group.

The drone series will soon be available for purchase this December.

Archangel FPV Global Debut Commercial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfuRwhrqa18

About Archangel FPV

Archangel FPV is a growing drone racing brand that combines the thrill of racing with superior products. Team Archangel made its debut during the DR1 DHL Champions Series, and its first drone lineup collaboration will be released before the end of 2018. More Archangel drone products will be coming soon after the release.

