Archbishop Gregory on AJC Advocacy Anywhere Will Discuss Race in America: The Faith Perspective

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, June 30, 11:00 AM (ET), Washington Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory will participate in an online dialogue with American Jewish Committee (AJC) entitled "Race in America: The Faith Perspective" as part of AJC's Advocacy Anywhere webinar series.

In a conversation with Rabbi Noam Marans, AJC Director of Interreligious and Intergroup Relations, Archbishop Gregory will discuss religion and race in America. The discussion will focus on how faith can be a source for good as America confronts the current health and race crises.

As former president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and current co-chair of the Dialogue between the USCCB and the National Council of Synagogues, Archbishop Gregory has been a leader of Catholic-Jewish and interreligious relations for decades.

A recognized leader of Catholic-Jewish dialogue, Rabbi Marans played a central role in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the transformational Nostra Aetate document, delivering a keynote address at the official U.S. Catholic commemoration and participating in multiple audiences with Pope Francis.

American Jewish Committee, the leading global Jewish advocacy organization, launched its pioneering online series AJC Advocacy Anywhere on March 20. More than 3 million people have logged on to view the almost daily offerings.

