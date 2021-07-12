Archery Equipment Market Witnesses Emergence of AMS BOWFISHING and Carbon Tech as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
Jul 12, 2021, 06:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the archery equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.13 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the archery equipment market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The bows and bows accessories segment led the market share during 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
- What is the top driver in the market?
The rise in consumer preference for adventure sport is notably driving the market growth.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period.
- What is the key challenge hampering market growth?
The presence of counterfeit products is likely to hamper market growth.
- How big is the European market?
38% of the growth will originate from Europe.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AMS BOWFISHING, Carbon Tech, Darton Archery LLC, Escalade Inc., Gold Tip LLC, Precision Shooting Equipment Inc., SAMICK SPORTS, Southwest Archery USA, SRS Archery, and The Bohning Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in consumer preference for adventure sport, greater availability of training facilities for archers, and support for archery from institutional bodies will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this archery equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Archery Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Archery Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Bows And Bows Accessories
- Arrows
- Other Archery Equipment
- Distribution Channel
- Specialty And Sports Shops
- Departmental And Discount Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Archery Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The archery equipment market report covers the following areas:
- Archery Equipment Market Size
- Archery Equipment Market Trends
- Archery Equipment Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the greater availability of training facilities for archers as one of the prime reasons driving the archery equipment market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Archery Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist archery equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the archery equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the archery equipment market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of archery equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Arrows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Departmental and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMS BOWFISHING
- Carbon Tech
- Darton Archery LLC
- Escalade Inc.
- Gold Tip LLC
- Precision Shooting Equipment Inc.
- SAMICK SPORTS
- Southwest Archery USA
- SRS Archery
- The Bohning Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
