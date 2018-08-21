Archie Ponce Earns CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Designation

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Archie Ponce, Executive Vice President at Dallas wealth management and financial planning firm Optima Asset Management has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) to use the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CFP® certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. Ponce has been with Optima since 2007 and is responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management services including investment management and financial planning. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Regional Supervisor with Schwab Institutional. He holds a BS in Economics and Management from the University of South Florida.

The CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework and have passed the CFP® Certification Examination covering the following areas: the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. CFP® professionals also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

CFP Board is a nonprofit certification organization with a mission to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning.

ABOUT OPTIMA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Since its founding in 1995 by the late Nolan Jones, Optima Asset Management, based in Dallas, has employed a holistic, multi-generational approach to wealth management. A Registered Investment Advisory firm, Optima serves as a fiduciary, providing clients an alternative to the Wall Street firms by working exclusively for their best interests and helping them to be smart with their wealth. The firm's objective is to empower clients to effectively control the purpose and results of their wealth. For more information, visit www.optimaassetmgt.com.

SOURCE Optima Asset Management

