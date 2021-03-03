Architect Michael Marshall Elevated to American Institute of Architects College of Fellows

Marshall was recommended for building a purpose-driven practice, through projects with national and international resonance, and for elevating diverse voices as a force for inspiring and championing global inclusivity through his life's work.

"Rare is the architect who not only does important work but, in doing so, seizes the opportunity to draw diverse communities together, catalyze the renaissance of one of the great cities of the world, and redefine the societal role of the architect as an internationally recognized steward of a critical thread of American culture. Such an architect is Michael Marshall," wrote Chris Dunlavey, FAIA, who recommended Marshall's nomination.

Marshall's career spans 35 years of dedication to design as a catalyst for positive change in communities, growing his practice over time to include significant projects that ensure that underserved and underrepresented populations benefit from the built environment. A hallmark of his practice has also been projects that celebrate African American history and culture. Currently, he is on the design team for a new park dedicated to Frederick Douglass, the father of the American civil rights movement.

Marshall volunteers his expertise as an architectural critic, for competition juries, and most importantly, mentoring young architects and students. He has hired and personally mentored more than 150 young architects of color. His work has received numerous awards for design excellence and he has been honored for his leadership. In 2018 his work was requested for the architectural design archives of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. Marshall began his studies in Washington, DC, (at the Washington Technical Institute, which is now UDC) before earning a Bachelor of Science in Architecture at The Catholic University of America. He earned his Master of Architecture degree from Yale University. He started his own architecture firm in 1989 in Washington, DC, Michael Marshall Architecture; today the firm is known as Michael Marshall Design.

About Michael Marshall Design

Michael Marshall Design (MMD) is a DC-based architecture and design firm, serving clients in the public and private sectors. A seasoned collective of architects, brand strategists and creative thinkers, we work across design disciplines, beyond the expected, to inspire greater engagement and impact everywhere we come together.

We are passionate about using architecture and branding to create more relevant public spaces and more dynamic experiences. An architecture firm since 1989, we have always understood the power of the built environment, and now we bring our broad-based design thinking to create greater opportunities and drive positive change in our communities. www.michaelmarshalldesign.com

