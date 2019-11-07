Architectural Coatings Market Rising CAGR of 6.3%, Increasing Demand, Development, and Geographic Overview Forecast till 2026 | Data Bridge Market Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Architectural Coatings Industry 2018 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Architectural Coatings Industry. The report provides overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Architectural Coatings analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Global architectural coatings market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Architectural Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE), Alkyds, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyesters, Others), Technology (Solventborne, Waterborne), Function (Paints, Primers, Varnishes, Stains, Sealers, Powder Coatings, Lacquers, Ceramics, Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Coatings for Wood, Roof Coatings, Floor Coatings), Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Architectural Coatings Market

The architectural coatings market represents the largest segment of overall coatings market. Architectural coatings are the coatings such as paints, powder and others which are used to coat homes and buildings. Most of the architectural coatings are designed for a specific use such as interior and exterior wall painting, roof coatings and floor coatings. These coating provides certain protective, decorative and durable functions to infrastructure. The acrylic segment is the highest growing segment owing to its advantages such as wide range of applications, oxidation and weathering resistance, durability and high coating quality. Whereas the Asia-Pacific region is most dominating as well as fastest growing region due to increasing applications, infrastructural developments and technological advancements in the region.

Key Questions Answered in Global Architectural Coatings Market Report:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Architectural Coatings Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Architectural Coatings Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Architectural Coatings Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Architectural Coatings Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Architectural Coatings Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Architectural Coatings Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Top Key Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

PPG Industries, Inc.,

The Sherwin-Williams Company,

NIPSEA Group,

BASF SE,

Asian Paints Limited,

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC,

Brillux GmbH & Co. KG,

Colorado Commercial & Residential Painting,

IFS Coatings,

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.,

KEIM Mineral Coatings of America, Inc.,

Kelly-Moore Paints,

Masco Corporation,

RPM International Inc.

Among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019 , Akzo Nobel N.V. launched a digital colour sensor, which supports professionals. The tiny mobile device can scan any object color correctly. Then it connects to an application that matches the exact paint color. It helps to match the colour choices of customers in seconds. The company strengthens the product portfolio with digital colour sensor launch, thus, this will help the company to enhance the sales and revenue.

, Akzo Nobel N.V. launched a digital colour sensor, which supports professionals. The tiny mobile device can scan any object color correctly. Then it connects to an application that matches the exact paint color. It helps to match the colour choices of customers in seconds. The company strengthens the product portfolio with digital colour sensor launch, thus, this will help the company to enhance the sales and revenue. In June 2019 , The Sherwin-Williams Company launched ColorSnap Color ID, which is a collection of eight personality-based color palettes. This product is designed to help customers in terms of ease of discover and select colors. This development helps the company to attract more customers by offering them flexibility to choose the color of their choice.

, The Sherwin-Williams Company launched ColorSnap Color ID, which is a collection of eight personality-based color palettes. This product is designed to help customers in terms of ease of discover and select colors. This development helps the company to attract more customers by offering them flexibility to choose the color of their choice. In November 2018 , Nippon Paint ( India ) Company Limited launched paints specially designed for kids. This product has properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-formaldehyde, superior washable technologies and anti-viral properties. This product launch was aimed to cater the very niche segment – the kids' rooms and increase customer base.

Customize report of "Global Architectural Coatings Market" as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Architectural Coatings Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Resin Type

Acrylic,

Alkyds,

Epoxy,

Polyurethane,

Polyesters,

Vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE)

Others.

By Technology

Waterborne

Solventborne

By Function

Ceramics,

Lacquers,

Paints,

Powder coatings,

Primers,

Sealers,

Stains,

Varnishes

Others.

By Application

Residential,

Commercial,

Coatings for wood,

Floor coatings,

Roof coatings.

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada ,

,

Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia



Turkey



Belgium



Netherlands



Switzerland



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



South Korea



India



Australia



Singapore



Thailand



Malaysia



Indonesia



Philippines



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

