Architecture Design Collaborative Attends HD Expo 2019, Finds Inspiration in Design Trends

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International award-winning Architecture Design Collaborative attended HD Expo on May 15 - 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event brings designers, architects, and developers to showcase new design products, network, conference and exhibit.

ADC's team found inspiration in current trends, with a standout theme being blurring the boundary of indoor/outdoor spaces. Brands like Kettal and Point demonstrate that outdoor furniture can look equally fab in living spaces as on the patio. Tactile materials like rope are adorning everything from nautically styled mirrors to chandeliers and even swathe furniture, with favorite interpretations from the brands Kettal and Tidelli Outdoor Living.

"ADC's designers attend industry events to collaborate with other professionals, benefiting our clientele by allowing us to consistently develop specialized architectural experiences. We deliver a high-end aesthetic with classic and trendy elements that infuse experiences into retail environments," says Erika Garcia.

Pops of color are seen in furniture, finishes, flooring and lighting. Pastels, including "Millennial" pink, and bright colors like Turmeric yellow noticed across multiple product categories, keeping in line with current color forecasts and customer tastes for warmer, softer colors. Varying hues of blue are popular in tile, furniture, wallcoverings, and carpet.

Chic staples including brushed brass finishes in furniture and lighting, and backlit quartz slabs from Cambria continue to make a presence, delivering elegant warmth to interiors.

Popular for 2019, is oversized specialty lighting from brands like SkLO Lighting and Zero Lighting, rope furniture, and patterned tile that leans toward bold, high-contrast geometric patterns. Another continuing trend is the return of Terrazzo in tile, planters and furniture. In carpet, bold designs and textural looks from Interface and Shaw Contract add visual interest to floor surfaces.

ADC develops integrated hospitality and commercial spaces that combine lounges, retail kiosks, communal workspaces, and café style elements to curate an exclusive experiential environment. "We strive to integrate the latest materials, colors, and furniture in our design execution to deliver more than just amenities but an experience. Our clients appreciate that we don't design in a bubble and like to maintain a high level of collaboration. We aim to activate underutilized spaces to increase dwell time and deliver a quality of setting," says Craig Chinn.

