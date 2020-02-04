Architecture Design Collaborative Breaks Ground On Sierra Avenue

"We believe that housing is the platform for all community change and for everything else that ripples through," said Jamboree President and CEO Laura Archuleta. "Having high-quality affordable housing allows your kids to go to school and not worry about where they're going to do their homework. It allows their parents to go to work and know they have a place to come home to. It allows them to have money to buy healthy food."

When completed, this apartment community will feature architecture inspired by a farmhouse motif with horizontal siding, stone veneer and simple gable roof forms.

"We wanted to give the development a modern agrarian look and feel to go with one of the main service concepts we originally planned for which was farm fresh to table," said Chris Weimholt, Principal with ADC. "We planned for a robust community garden where residents could work with the JHC's service partners to educate them on healthy eating and growing their own fruits and vegetables".

Sierra Avenue Apartments will feature innovative programs that serve to be a model for excellence in affordable housing. This community will feature a 3,000 SF comprehensive health and wellness clinic onsite operated by Cucamonga Valley Medical Group. The clinic will offer residents and the surrounding community access to health education classes, immunization services, and sick childcare services. Other amenities at the Sierra Avenue Apartments will include a swimming pool, BBQ and picnic areas, tot lot, and additional open space areas.

Construction is expected to conclude in April 2021.

