Architecture Design Collaborative Designs 3 Trammell Crow Residential Projects

Sep 11, 2019, 12:39 ET

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International award-winning Architecture Design Collaborative has designed 3 highly amenitized luxury apartments, Alexan Kendry, Millenia, and Rivue. The communities, developed by Trammell Crow Residential, offer designer interiors, countless curated amenities and a sophisticated lifestyle all within vibrant neighborhoods. https://adcollaborative.com/residential/?term=multi-family

Alexan Millenia
Alexan Millenia

Alexan Kendry is the first 4-story apartment community in a lively up and coming district of Montclair, CA. This groundbreaking medium density 3 and 4-story project has farmhouse-inspired architecture and 8,500 square feet of thoughtfully selected amenities. A diversity of building types achieves over 32 units to the acre, and total of 211 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences.

Alexan Millenia in Chula Vista, CA is a mixed-use development that combines a variety of building types to achieve over 32 units to the acre while creating a dynamic living, social and work environment. This development will have about 10,000 SF of retail, including live-work townhouses, and is directly adjacent to the Otay Ranch Town Center and the brand new Millenia Town Center. 

Alexan Rivue in Chula Vista, CA is a luxury apartment community that will have amazing amenities with a 10,000 square foot clubhouse building and large pool deck. Designed with a post-modern aesthetic, the development will have 253 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Slated to open in November 2019.

Each of these premier communities showcases a luxurious selection of interior finish palettes, wood plank style flooring, gourmet kitchens, shaker and European style cabinetry, and quartz countertops. Curated amenities include resort-style pools, collaborative working spaces, club lounges and dog parks are found throughout.

For more information on Architecture Design Collaborative please visit https://adcollaborative.com.

About Architecture Design Collaborative

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is a Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. ADC's philosophy of diverse design and collaborative nature has led to national and international recognition. Servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning and interior design services, ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.

About Trammell Crow Residential

Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) is a national multi-family real estate developer with over 40 years' experience and a local presence in 12 key U.S. markets.  Since 2012, TCR has developed, financed and asset managed more than $5 billion of multi-family communities totaling over 20,000 units, delivering amenity-rich communities in economically thriving locations nationwide. For more information, please visit www.TCR.com.

Contact:  Chris Weimholt, Principal
cweimholt@adcollaborative.com
www.adcollaborative.com

