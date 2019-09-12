Architecture Design Collaborative Designs 4 Restaurant and Food Hall Concepts

Tommy Bahama in Corona del Mar, CA went through a redevelopment aiming for a fresh look with a relaxed space expanded the dining area with an open-plan format. ADC designed Tommy Bahama's Marlin Bar, a new company concept that aims to bring a modern touch to the classic brand. The most spectacular new design elements are the open façade with large bifolding doors that blend the interior and exterior spaces, allowing light to flood the space. Faux ceiling beams, large concrete tiles and linear wood planks were added to the decor. The seating has been arranged around the perimeter, and a large island bar constructed in the center, inviting guests into the open space.

Pioneers of the "revolving sushi concept", Kura Sushi, received a new design at their new location in Katy, Texas. Booth seating with louvered slats add a sense of coziness to the eatery. Polished concrete floors with warm wood wainscoting make for a bright and balanced space. Opening by Thanksgiving.

Rodeo 39 is an exciting new 30,000 square foot public market and food hall in Stanton, CA. This contemporary space will house 15 food tenants, a restaurant with private patio, brewery, bar, arcade, tattoo parlor, and various retail tenants. Large garage-style doors adorn the building's perimeter, and each tenant's space is unique in shape and layout. The patio is an active space with games, landscaping, fire pit and seating areas for dining and lounging. Opening late 2019.

Vue Hamptons in Newport Beach, CA has opened for business and features a striking contemporary interiors design with open ceilings and wood flooring. The venue features a Chef's table adjacent to the wine room at the entrance. The backlit bar countertop faces the kitchen where guests watch meals prepared over a wood burning stove. Booth seating and framing projectors to properly light the food contribute to an exclusive experience. Positioned on an enviable spot in the harbor, large bifolding doors open to the patio providing diners with waterfront views.

