Architecture Design Collaborative Designs Oasis KGI Commons

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is the design firm, as well as, the architect of record for this exciting 225,000 sq foot Campus Housing complex. This high density project is four stories on grade, Type V construction. The two buildings will feature three floor plans and offer 304 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 10,000 sq feet of University offices. The well appointed, unfurnished and furnished apartments have full-sized kitchens with quartz countertops and appliances that open to spacious living rooms with stunning views of the mountains or the Pomona Valley.

Residents at Oasis KGI Commons will relax with ready-to-enjoy amenities including a fitness center, bbq area, swimming pool, study lounges and an outdoor courtyard with a life-sized chessboard. As a bonus, each building will have the ultimate amenity for apartment dwellers, a fourth-floor outdoor balcony space.

https://adcollaborative.com.

About Architecture Design Collaborative

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is a Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. ADC's philosophy of diverse design and collaborative nature has led to national and international recognition. Servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning and interior design services, ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.

Contact: Chris Weimholt

cweimholt@adcollaborative.com

www.adcollaborative.com

SOURCE Architecture Design Collaborative

