Architecture Design Collaborative Designs Oasis KGI Commons
Sep 11, 2019, 16:24 ET
CLAREMONT, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International award-winning Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) has designed Oasis KGI Commons, an apartment community for students, faculty and staff at nationally renowned Keck Graduate Institute and neighboring Claremont Colleges. The project is the culmination of five years of planning and construction, and meets the housing needs of this growing Southern California college town. This student-centered apartment community has opened as of July 2019, and a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion will be held on October 2, 2019.
Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is the design firm, as well as, the architect of record for this exciting 225,000 sq foot Campus Housing complex. This high density project is four stories on grade, Type V construction. The two buildings will feature three floor plans and offer 304 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 10,000 sq feet of University offices. The well appointed, unfurnished and furnished apartments have full-sized kitchens with quartz countertops and appliances that open to spacious living rooms with stunning views of the mountains or the Pomona Valley.
Residents at Oasis KGI Commons will relax with ready-to-enjoy amenities including a fitness center, bbq area, swimming pool, study lounges and an outdoor courtyard with a life-sized chessboard. As a bonus, each building will have the ultimate amenity for apartment dwellers, a fourth-floor outdoor balcony space.
About Architecture Design Collaborative
Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is a Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. ADC's philosophy of diverse design and collaborative nature has led to national and international recognition. Servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning and interior design services, ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.
Contact: Chris Weimholt
cweimholt@adcollaborative.com
www.adcollaborative.com
