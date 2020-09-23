Architecture Design Collaborative Talks The Evolving Mall World!

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture Design Collaborative, ADC, embraces and consistently enhances the retail sector with their expertise in Mall Renovations and repositioning of vacant anchors. ADC brings their experiential architecture knowledge to support retail clients with mall transformations and programmatic activation, enhancing user interaction and dwell time at properties across the nation.

Perimeter Mall, Atlanta GA

ADC boasts numerous years of experience and excels at mall renovation design. Since the firm's 2014 launch, ADC has touched over 458 shopping centers across 40 states. ADC specializes in interior and exterior renovations, as well as kiosk and court activation, outdoor activation, and repositioning. ADC renovations yield increased lease rates and shopper dwell time as well as positive team experiences across the entirety of the project's timeline. The firm actively sets design trends and leads the field while continually balances their designs to maintain timelessness in their efforts. Perimeter Mall's renovation features elevated tile concepts, tasteful interior reconstruction, and award-winning custom lighting as part of a series of activation features.

With the current climate of the nation, ADC has assisted in implementing various social distancing parameters. These parameters include redesigning furniture layouts and concepts, screening measures, and even executing methods for patio spaces that are reminiscent of open-air markets. For Rodeo 39, located in Stanton, CA, ADC joined forces with the client to ensure the outdoor dining lounge and patio spaces emulate a small street environment of open-air markets.

The ADC team holds a variety of nationally and internationally recognized honors and accolades for their mall work. With over 20 awards among several different project centers, ADC has shown time and time again their expertise of designing memorable and entertaining spaces.

Coverings Installation and Design Awards – Commercial Tile Design, 2018 & 2020

IDA Honorable Mention – Interior Design, 2017

ENR Top Retail Design Firms, 2015-2020

ICSC Global Awards US Design & Development Finalist, 2018

VMSD Top Retail Design Firm, 2017 & 2019

VMSD Retail Renovation Honorable Mention, 2020

Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, 2019-2020

For more information about ADC, visit https://adcollaborative.com/

About Architecture Design Collaborative

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is a Top 25 Architecture Design Firm servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning, and interior design services. ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.

