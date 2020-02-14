ArchKey Solutions Expands East adding Mona Electric Group, Inc. to The Power of Scale Platform

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArchKey Solutions (www.ArchKey.com) welcomes Mona Electric Group, Inc. of Clinton, MD – rounding out The Power of Scale platform with an East Coast presence.

On February 1, 2020, Mona Electric Group, Inc. (www.GetMona.com) of Clinton, Maryland joined ArchKey Solutions, expanding The Power of Scale footprint to the East Coast. Mona Electric joins Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, and recently added Sprig Electric, making ArchKey Solutions one of the largest coast-to-coast electrical and technologies contractors in the United States. With an estimated $1.5B in annual revenue, thirteen office locations, and a dedicated workforce of over 5,500, ArchKey delivers one of the largest, most experienced, diverse, and strategically positioned workforces to the industry.

"Mona is a great company with excellent people, who have the cultural fit for our platform," says Clay Scharff, CEO of ArchKey Solutions. "By adding Mona to The Power of Scale platform, ArchKey is well positioned with strategic locations across the country, ready to solve problems for customers with a critical need. Mona's amazing people and like-minded culture, robust experience and east coast presence is exciting for ArchKey. As part of our Platform, Mona can now scale with customers while taking on larger and more complex projects."

Located in the Washington, D.C. market, Mona Electric Group is one of the nation's premier providers of electrical construction, electrical services, fire alarm, sprinkler, security, and technology systems. Founded in 1966 with a mission of quality and integrity, Mona has grown over decades to become one of the nation's top contractors and joins ArchKey as the East Coast Center of Excellence.

"ArchKey provides a home where our people can thrive in their careers for many years to come," says Dave McKay, CEO of Mona Electric Group. "We are excited to be a part of this game-changing platform where the Mona brand can live on while being enhanced by The Power of Scale."

Says Scharff, "We often get asked if our business model is to roll-up the electrical industry like others have tried. It's not. ArchKey is about 'Better Together', harnessing what makes each company special, and making it universally available regardless of brand." ArchKey's ability to elevate brand-trusted solutions that are unrestricted by geography, complexity, or size is a unique differentiator in the marketplace, unmatched by any single contractor in the industry today.

ArchKey Solutions is one of the largest electrical and technology construction firms in the United States. As a platform for growth and the parent company for Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, Sprig Electric, and Mona Electric Group, ArchKey Solutions' diversified offering provides scalability through The Power of Scale that is unmatched in the industry.

Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, Sprig Electric, and Mona Electric Group are full-service electrical & technologies contractors, with over 250 combined years of history and expertise. Sachs Electric, based in St. Louis, Missouri, Parsons Electric, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sprig Electric, based in San Jose, California, and Mona Electric Group, based in Clinton, MD are storied brands with differentiated offerings that allow them to be successful individually. However, when called upon, they unite with The Power of Scale to solve complex customer challenges regardless of complexity, scale, or geography.

