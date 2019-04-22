Arcis Golf Acquires All Of The Assets Of Dominion Golf Group

"The addition of Dominion's distinctive and well-respected portfolio of private clubs aligns well with our strategy of owning and operating the preeminent properties within each of our respective hub or expansion markets," said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. "These clubs further differentiate our carefully curated collection of lifestyle properties."

Arcis Golf now owns 18 clubs in Texas and is the second-largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, with a presence in 14 states from coast to coast.

Not only do these clubs offer memorable golf experiences, each promotes a family-oriented lifestyle and meets Arcis' commitment to provide robust, life-long sports programming, arts and entertainment offerings, and experiential dining. The Dominion Golf Group is comprised of the following clubs:

Onion Creek Club is revered as the birthplace of the current PGA Tour Champions circuit. Its original 18 holes were designed by three-time Masters Champion Jimmy Demaret , with another legendary Texan, Ben Crenshaw , shaping an additional nine in the mid-1990s. Once host to the LPGA Tour, Onion Creek's "Legends Hallway" showcases the club's rich golf history.

, with another legendary Texan, , shaping an additional nine in the mid-1990s. Once host to the LPGA Tour, Onion Creek's "Legends Hallway" showcases the club's rich golf history. River Place Country Club, Austin's premier family-oriented private club, features tennis, fitness, swimming, and dining to complement its golf course that was designed by Texas golf icon Tom Kite in 1995.

Twin Creeks Country Club in Cedar Park boasts Austin's first Fred Couples Signature Golf Course, highlighted by low-lying ravines lined with limestone outcroppings, and century-old oak and pecan trees. The 8,000-square-foot Family Activities Center offers comprehensive fitness programs and activities for all ages.

Situated along the banks of San Antonio's Leon Creek, The Dominion Country Club golf course was home to a Champions Tour event from 1997 through 2001. The elegant clubhouse features courtyards and hand-carved Cantera stone columns, while arched floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of the Texas Hill Country.

Lantana Golf Club, the centerpiece of a master-planned community and designed by the renowned team of Jay and Carter Moorish, is highly regarded among the most prestigious clubs and best golf courses in the Dallas Fort Worth area. Dramatic use of bunkers, mounds, and grass swales along with water and woods provide a well-rounded golf experience.

"For the past 14 years, our team has pursued excellence and quality for these five clubs," said Steven Held, President and CEO of Dominion Golf Group. "I am confident that our clubs will continue to thrive and that our members and their families will enjoy Arcis Golf's ownership and operation."

A club industry leader in providing inventive direction and unrivaled lifestyle amenities that complement exceptional playing experiences, Arcis Golf focuses its resources on creating extraordinary experiences and forging emotional connections with members and guests.

Arcis Golf has built a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today's consumer by customizing amenities and programs based on what its contemporary membership most desires. The company is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to further broaden the appeal for members and guests.

During the past four years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $60 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its collection of private, resort, and daily-fee clubs throughout the United States.

The company is on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In 2018, CEO Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the hospitality category for the Southwest region.

For more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

About Arcis Golf

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Arcis Golf is the premier operator of public and private golf clubs in the United States with a current portfolio of 65 properties in 14 states from coast to coast. An industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences, Arcis Golf is committed to reinventing the golf and country club lifestyle experience to a level of excellence that exceeds all expectations. Arcis Golf's allocation of more than $60 million in major capital improvements to its facilities has resulted in award-winning clubhouse transformations, golf course renovations, and other upgrades that represent part of Arcis Golf's industry-leading acquisition investment of more than $400 million since its formation in July 2015. Arcis Golf is supported by Arcis Equity Partners, LLC, a private-equity firm dedicated to making equity and debt investments in the real estate and leisure sectors. Through strategic acquisitions that build and sustain Arcis Golf as a leader in upscale golf and lifestyle experiences, the complete Arcis Golf portfolio benefits from the commitment of Arcis Equity Partners, LLC. Capitalizing on the resources developed to support its growing portfolio, Arcis Golf also provides professional management services to third-party owners under its Arcis Advantage division. Location: 4851 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Suite 600 Dallas, Texas 75244. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com

