Arcline Investment Management Acquires Engineering By Design

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $1.5 billion of committed capital, today announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in Engineering by Design ("EBD" or "the Company") from founders Dale and Judy Henson. EBD is the fifth acquisition in Arcline's medical-oriented manufacturing equipment platform, which also includes Glebar, Everite Machine Products, SYNEO and Cath-Tip.

EBD is a leading provider of interventional medical device and component manufacturing technologies, including precision coil winding equipment, catheter laminators and reflow machines, spooling and unspooling machines and custom solutions. The Company's equipment and consumables are used by leading medical device OEMs and contract manufactures to manufacture precision devices and therapeutic components used in a wide variety of growing cardiovascular and neurovascular interventional therapies. EBD joins Arcline's other investments in the interventional medical equipment, consumable and contract manufacturing space, including Glebar and Everite Machine Products, leading providers of centerless grinding and electrochemical grinding systems used primarily in the production of medical guidewire and minimally invasive surgical components, as well as SYNEO and Cath-Tip, vertically-integrated machine, tooling and service companies focused on advanced catheter applications.

Arcline commented, "We are thrilled to welcome EBD into the Arcline family of leading equipment, consumable and service companies supplying the interventional medical device market. Dale, Judy and their team have built a tremendous company that is recognized by many of the leading interventional medical OEMs for providing the highest quality equipment for their most demanding and precise applications. We look forward to continuing to build on the phenomenal legacy of EBD."

Mr. Henson added, "As a founder-owned business, finding the right partner to lead EBD through its next phase of growth was the critical determining factor when deciding who to sell our company to. Arcline's deep experience in our markets, knowledge of our products and growth mindset made them the perfect fit for EBD."

Chris Lockhart of the Lockhart Group served as financial advisor to EBD.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a private equity firm with $1.5 billion in committed capital, investing in niche, market-leading companies that are meaningful to the world. We approach investments from multiple perspectives but share a single vision – to identify and unlock the breakout potential in our companies. While we are deliberately sector generalists, some of our primary interest areas include Medical Products, Industrial Technology, Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense and Specialty Materials. www.arcline.com

